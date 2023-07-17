Outrage: Ex-Biden Nuclear Official Sam Brinton Was on 'Secret Taxpayer-funded Trip' During July 2022 Luggage Theft

Disgraced former nuclear official Sam Brinton was reportedly on a taxpayer-funded trip to Nevada when they stole nearly $4,000 worth of luggage from an airport last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come weeks after Brinton pleaded “no contest” to the charges against them and received a suspended sentence of 180 days in prison for the theft, internal Biden administration documents revealed that Brinton was traveling on a taxpayer-funded business trip at the time of the high-profile crime.