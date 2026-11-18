Joe Biden Takes a Swipe at Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Accidentally Paid Him the 'Ultimate Compliment' in Attempted Political Attack
Nov. 18 2026, Published 3:42 p.m. ET
Joe Biden revealed that former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene unwittingly paid him a major compliment while trying to trash him by comparing him to two legendary Democratic presidents, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 83-year-old former commander-in-chief claimed Greene, 52, attempted to take a brutal swipe at him by likening him to Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson, apparently oblivious to the fact that Biden considered the comparison high praise rather than a stinging insult.
Biden Was Busy Negotiating With Congress
Biden recalled Greene's attempted insult in his new presidential memoir, Promise Me, America, which was released on Tuesday, November 17.
The bizarre swipe came as Congress scrambled to avert a government shutdown in autumn of 2023, with Biden observing, "Keeping the government open, once a routine matter, had now become one of the most common challenges a president faces."
"In the end, the Republicans would refuse to supply enough votes to keep the government open, even though they were the majority party. So I made sure the Democrats would. The Republicans were red-hot angry that I had once again negotiated a deal that didn’t give in to their extreme demands."
MTG Meant Comments as 'Criticism' of Biden
"At one point during these fights, Marjorie Taylor Greene compared me to FDR and LBJ for my ability to preserve the spending programs I cared the most about," Biden recalled. "She meant it as a criticism. I was happy to take it as a compliment."
FDR created Social Security and launched sweeping New Deal programs to help Americans during the Great Depression and World War II. LBJ expanded the nation's social safety net through his "Great Society" initiatives, introducing Medicare, Medicaid, and anti-poverty programs.
The former commander-in-chief went then took a swipe at Greene and former Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz.
"I wouldn’t turn to Representatives Greene or Gaetz as authorities on much of anything, but their assessments of what I accomplished in these negotiations made a pretty good argument for my effectiveness as president," Biden added.
Biden Claims Matt Gaetz Offered Him 'Backhanded Praise'
Biden also took a victory lap after Gaetz accidentally paid him a compliment while the Florida lawmaker was feuding with then-GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for making progress with the president on deals to keep the government open.
"I struck an agreement with Speaker McCarthy on September 30, 2023, and it extended government funding for about forty-seven days. The right wing of the Republican caucus was incensed. I wouldn’t give them the draconian cuts they wanted," he noted.
"Florida representative Matt Gaetz offered me some backhanded praise when he said, 'It is going to be difficult for my Republican colleagues to keep calling President Biden feeble while he continues to take Speaker McCarthy’s lunch money in every negotiation,'" Biden wrote.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz No Longer in Congress
Both Greene and Gaetz are no longer in Congress.
The former Georgia congresswoman got into a major feud with her former ally, President Donald Trump, in 2025 over the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. After Trump threatened to run a primary competitor against Greene in the 2026 midterm elections, she abruptly announced her resignation from Congress in November 2025 and moved back to Georgia.
Gaetz resigned from his seat in the House of Representatives in November 2024, after Trump nominated him to become Attorney General during his second term.
He withdrew just eight days later after fierce scrutiny over allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use, which he denied, as Republican senators appeared unwilling to back his confirmation.
Trump went on to nominate Pam Bondi, who later won Senate approval as AG. However, she was removed from the position this past April.