The 83-year-old former commander-in-chief claimed Greene, 52, attempted to take a brutal swipe at him by likening him to Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson , apparently oblivious to the fact that Biden considered the comparison high praise rather than a stinging insult.

Joe Biden revealed that former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene unwittingly paid him a major compliment while trying to trash him by comparing him to two legendary Democratic presidents, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Biden recalled Greene's attempted insult in his new presidential memoir, Promise Me, America, which was released on Tuesday, November 17.

The bizarre swipe came as Congress scrambled to avert a government shutdown in autumn of 2023, with Biden observing, "Keeping the government open, once a routine matter, had now become one of the most common challenges a president faces."

"In the end, the Republicans would refuse to supply enough votes to keep the government open, even though they were the majority party. So I made sure the Democrats would. The Republicans were red-hot angry that I had once again negotiated a deal that didn’t give in to their extreme demands."