Jimmy Kimmel Slams 'Sad' Comics Who Pick Up the MAGA Torch for Support — 'They're Trying to Be Something They're Not'
April 16 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel has torn into comics cozying up to the MAGA crowd to juice their careers, blasting the trend as "sad" and opportunistic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The outspoken, -bashing late-night host, 58, unloaded during an April 15 appearance on Michelle Obama's IMO podcast, ripping comedians for chasing a new "audience" by leaning into hard-right politics.
Jimmy Kimmel Shades Comedians Who Are 'Pretending' to be Something They're Not
"I do think that there are people who are pretending to be something other than what they are in search of an audience. And it's especially sad to me," Kimmel lamented.
"It's especially sad to me because you look at some of these comics and, you know, maybe they're not doing so great and they, you know, 'I'm gonna pick up this, this MAGA torch and maybe people will support me just because of that.'"
Michelle Obama Reveals She's Wise to the Comedians' 'Game'
Michelle said she was familiar with people being two-faced when she and her husband, Barack, were living in the White House during his two terms as president.
"Well, it's important for people to know that for some of these folks, this is a game, this is a hustle, more than you would think," the former first lady explained.
"We saw it in the White House, especially around the holidays, there would be a set of people who would demonize my husband on TV, and then be in line for a picture with their grandchildren. You know, essentially saying, my granddaughter loves you."
"And it's like, if you believe the things that you believe about someone, I wouldn't be in the line, I wouldn't be in the house," she said of the hypocritical stars.
Jimmy Kimmel Claims He Gets More 'Backlash' Than Other Comics Over His Politics
Michelle scoffed those stars were doing "a disservice" to their fans by publicly claiming to hate the Obamas.
"It's like, oh, how much do you believe in this stuff you're spewing? Because if you don't believe it, don't play with people's lives like that," she huffed about conservative comics.
Kimmel agreed, noting, "When it comes to how people make their money, they seem willing to compromise."
Jimmy Kimmel Shocked His Early Fanbase With His Increasingly Liberal Humor
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host claimed he gets "more backlash" than longtime out-and-loud liberals like Jon Stewart because politics was never part of his comedic persona, adding, "It wasn't really something I wasn't particularly interested in."
Kimmel admitted it might have been a shock to some fans when he began professing his left-wing politics, as he rose to fame doing "sports jokes" and "hosting The Man Show, which people were like, 'Why? You've betrayed us,'" referring to the bro-humor Comedy Central sketch show he co-hosted with pal Adam Carolla.
"I've always been like this," the Brooklyn, New York, native shared, saying his parents were quite liberal and he grew up in a left-leaning household.
"I've never voted for a Republican in my life," Kimmel declared, while claiming he was still open-minded to those on the right. "I don't mind if people think differently. I have some very close friends who think very differently, and I'm okay with that."