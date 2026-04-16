Jimmy Kimmel Slams 'Sad' Comics Who Pick Up the MAGA Torch for Support — 'They're Trying to Be Something They're Not'

Michelle said she was familiar with people being two-faced when she and her husband, Barack, were living in the White House during his two terms as president.

"Well, it's important for people to know that for some of these folks, this is a game, this is a hustle, more than you would think," the former first lady explained.

"We saw it in the White House, especially around the holidays, there would be a set of people who would demonize my husband on TV, and then be in line for a picture with their grandchildren. You know, essentially saying, my granddaughter loves you."

"And it's like, if you believe the things that you believe about someone, I wouldn't be in the line, I wouldn't be in the house," she said of the hypocritical stars.