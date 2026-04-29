Jimmy Kimmel's Future Revealed by ABC Bosses After Latest Fall Out with Donald Trump Over 'Widow' Joke — As Insiders Reveal his 'Three-Word Response' to Melania's Sacking Calls

An insider told PageSix the network "don’t plan to suspend him, fire him or cancel the show," adding, "It’s back to taping per usual. They’re moving on."

Kimmel, 58, made the viral quip during Thursday's show in an "alternative" White House Correspondents' Dinner, which poked fun at the annual event having a mentalist take part instead of a comedian.

"You have a glow like an expectant widow," Kimmel said. "You know, Melania’s birthday is on Sunday. She’s planning to celebrate at home the way she always does — looking out a window and whispering, 'What have I done?'"

Two days later, a gunman opened fire at the Washington Hilton where the dinner was taking place .