Gruesome Autopsy Reveals NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson's Nephew Was Shot in Face as He Slept by Deranged Grandma
The young nephew of NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson was shot point-blank in the face and chest while he lay sleeping in bed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
His mother-in-law, Terry Lynn Janway, was later found sitting on the couch with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest with the handgun used to murder her 11-year-old grandson and husband near her hand, the shocking autopsy reports obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.
Janway, 68, did not have any drugs or alcohol in her system on June 26 when she went on a murderous rampage inside her Muskogee, OK, home, that left her husband, Dr. Jack Lee Janway, dead.
Little Dalton Janway was found “clad in underwear and a sleep mask” with a bullet wound that entered the right side of his face and exited through the back of his skull, according to the documents released by Oklahoma’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Dalton also suffered a gunshot blast to the left side of his chest in the brutal 10:30 PM blood bath discovered by police received a brief 22-second phone call from an unhinged woman who chillingly stated: “There is somebody here with a gun.”
After the police were alerted to the home by the 911 caller, the dispatcher asked, "Do you know who this person is?" But after hearing silence, he again inquired, "Do you know who it is?" before the caller hung up.
“Law enforcement personnel who were present at the scene then heard a gunshot from another area of the residence,” the report stated. “A female was later found unresponsive on a couch in a living area with apparent gunshot trauma and a firearm near her hand.”
Dr. Janway, 69, was found wearing pants, shirt, shoes, and socks with a gun blast to the left side of his chest. He was found in a hallway.
The seven-time NASCAR champion has been married to Janway’s daughter, Chandra, since 2004, and they share two children. Johnson withdrew from the NASCAR Cup race in Chicago following the shooting in Muskogee, about 50 miles southeast of Tulsa.
The motive for the shooting remains unknown, but published reports have indicated Chandra’s mother battled depression and was tragically unable to cope with the skydiving death of her 27-year-old son, Jordan, in 2014.
Jordan was unable to open his parachute after a mid-air collision with another skydiver. His emergency chute failed to deploy, according to a report in USA Today.
"The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made," Legacy Motor Club said in a statement after the unfathomable tragedy.