Gruesome Autopsy Reveals NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson's Nephew Was Shot in Face as He Slept by Deranged Grandma

Little Dalton Janway was found “clad in underwear and a sleep mask” with a bullet wound that entered the right side of his face and exited through the back of his skull, according to the documents released by Oklahoma’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Dalton also suffered a gunshot blast to the left side of his chest in the brutal 10:30 PM blood bath discovered by police received a brief 22-second phone call from an unhinged woman who chillingly stated: “There is somebody here with a gun.”

After the police were alerted to the home by the 911 caller, the dispatcher asked, "Do you know who this person is?" But after hearing silence, he again inquired, "Do you know who it is?" before the caller hung up.

“Law enforcement personnel who were present at the scene then heard a gunshot from another area of the residence,” the report stated. “A female was later found unresponsive on a couch in a living area with apparent gunshot trauma and a firearm near her hand.”