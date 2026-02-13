Your tip
Exclusive Details

Reality Shakeup! Jill Zarin's Replacement on 'RHONY' Spin-off Revealed After She Got Fired for 'Racist' Rant About Bad Bunny

Photo of Jill Zarin
Source: MEGA

Jill Zarin was fired from the 'RHONY' spin-off after her rant about Bad Bunny.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 13 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Jill Zarin's replacement on the Real Housewives of New York City spin-off has been revealed after she was fired for her "racist" rant about Bad Bunny, RadarOnline.com can report.

The spin-off show, which has yet to start filming, is titled The Golden Life and is set to premiere on E! later this year.

Who Is Replacing Jill Zarin?

Photo of Dorinda Medley
Source: MEGA

Dorinda Medley was confirmed to be joining 'The Golden Life' after Zarin was fired.

According to Page Six, Zarin's replacement is going to be former RHONY star Dorina Medley.

Medley was a fan-favorite when she originally starred on RHONY from Season 7 through Season 12. She has also appeared twice on The Traitors.

The report detailed Medley was always set to be a part of the show, but producers were planning to announce her later on.

What Did Jill Zarin Do to Get Fired?

Photo of Jill Zarin
Source: MEGA

Zarin suggested Bad Bunny's halftime show wasn't 'good for the Super Bowl.'

On Super Bowl Sunday, Zarin raged over halftime show performer Bad Bunny, calling the show the "worst" one ever and insisting she didn't "care" if she lost half her followers over her rant.

"I don't think it was good for the Super Bowl," she shared at the time. "It’s not Americana. It’s 250 years we're celebrating this year. It’s 75 years on the Super Bowl, and I don’t think it should have been – I think it was also a thing about ICE and immigration. I think there was subliminal messaging going on here. I'm just saying. It’s my opinion. It’s my opinion."

Zarin later claimed not to think "it was appropriate to have it in Spanish" as she doesn't speak the language and would have liked to know the words he was saying.

She also stated Bad Bunny's performance was a "political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing."

Announcement on Jill Zarin Being Fired From 'RHONY' Spin-Off

Photo of Jill Zarin
Source: MEGA

'In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in The Golden Life,' the production company said.

Blink 49 Studios, the production company behind the new show, released a statement explaining they'd fired Zarin.

"In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in The Golden Life," they shared. "We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values."

Zarin's late husband, Bobby, owned the popular establishment Zarin Fabrics.

They also attempted to distance themselves from Zarin after her comments. They shared a photo of her with an X through it, explained the reality star has had no ownership or association with the store in years, and declared they stand "firmly against racism, discrimination, and rhetoric that seeks to exclude or diminish people based on identity, culture, or background."

Radar reached out to David Zarin, the President of Zarin Fabrics, and he reiterated their "only comment is the company statement clarifying that Zarin Fabrics is not affiliated with Jill Zarin, and we’re going to leave it there."

Jill Zarin Is 'Angry' She Got the Boot

Photo of Jill Zarin
Source: MEGA

The reality star 'has no remorse,' a source previously said.

Radar also previously spoke to an insider who claimed Zarin is "angry she got fired" and "doesn't understand how she could get fired."

Regardless, they insisted she's taking "no accountability" and "has no remorse."

"She's blaming the response to her comments instead of reflecting and taking accountability for them," the source claimed. "She's not looking within and realizing she did something wrong."

Since the scandal broke out, Zarin has made her Instagram private.

