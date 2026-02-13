Reality Shakeup! Jill Zarin's Replacement on 'RHONY' Spin-off Revealed After She Got Fired for 'Racist' Rant About Bad Bunny

On Super Bowl Sunday, Zarin raged over halftime show performer Bad Bunny, calling the show the "worst" one ever and insisting she didn't "care" if she lost half her followers over her rant.

"I don't think it was good for the Super Bowl," she shared at the time. "It’s not Americana. It’s 250 years we're celebrating this year. It’s 75 years on the Super Bowl, and I don’t think it should have been – I think it was also a thing about ICE and immigration. I think there was subliminal messaging going on here. I'm just saying. It’s my opinion. It’s my opinion."

Zarin later claimed not to think "it was appropriate to have it in Spanish" as she doesn't speak the language and would have liked to know the words he was saying.

She also stated Bad Bunny's performance was a "political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing."