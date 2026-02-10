Jill Zarin Fired From 'RHONY' Reunion Show 'The Golden Life' Following Reality Star's Shocking Rant About Bad Bunny's 'Terrible' Super Bowl Halftime Show

On her Instagram Story, Zarin admitted she didn't "care" if she lost half her followers over her diatribe.

"Goodbye," she said to them.

She continued ranting about Bad Bunny, stating, "I think it's terrible. I just think it’s… I was hoping it would get better, but it didn't."

Zarin then turned her attention to Lady Gaga, who performed alongside Bad Bunny during a segment of the halftime show.

"Lady Gaga, first of all, I didn't recognize her, so she must've had a facelift," Zarin said. "Cause I didn't recognize her. Did anybody recognize Lady Gaga? There was five of us here, and nobody recognized her. Nobody recognized her. And she didn't sing her traditional song, so that was another thing."

She also complained about Ricky Martin, who was in the show, sayng she "didn't recognize him." She also acucsed him of wearing "a bad wig."

“I don't think it was good for the Super Bowl," she elaborated. "It’s not Americana. It’s 250 years we're celebrating this year. It’s 75 years on the Super Bowl and I don’t think it should have been – I think it was also a thing about ICE and immigration. I think there was subliminal messaging going on here. I'm just saying. It’s my opinion. It’s my opinion.” For his part, Zarin's boyfriend, Gary Brody, called the halftime show "creative" and claimed Bad Bunny was an "unbelievable performer," but he didn't think "it was a good match."