Jill Zarin Fired From 'RHONY' Reunion Show 'The Golden Life' Following Reality Star's Shocking Rant About Bad Bunny's 'Terrible' Super Bowl Halftime Show
Feb. 10 2026, Published 4:29 p.m. ET
In the wake of her tirade against Bad Bunny, former Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin has been fired from the upcoming E! spin-off The Golden Life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Blink 49 Studios, the production company behind the new show, released a statement to a media outlet.
Official Statement On Jill Zarin Getting Fired
The statement Blink 49 Studios made through E! said, "In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in The Golden Life."
"We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values," they added.
As Radar exclusively revealed, Zarin raged about Bad Bunny's halftime show on her Instagram Story, calling it the "worst halftime show ever."
What Did Jill Zarin Say About Bad Bunny?
On her Instagram Story, Zarin admitted she didn't "care" if she lost half her followers over her diatribe.
"Goodbye," she said to them.
She continued ranting about Bad Bunny, stating, "I think it's terrible. I just think it’s… I was hoping it would get better, but it didn't."
Zarin then turned her attention to Lady Gaga, who performed alongside Bad Bunny during a segment of the halftime show.
"Lady Gaga, first of all, I didn't recognize her, so she must've had a facelift," Zarin said. "Cause I didn't recognize her. Did anybody recognize Lady Gaga? There was five of us here, and nobody recognized her. Nobody recognized her. And she didn't sing her traditional song, so that was another thing."
She also complained about Ricky Martin, who was in the show, sayng she "didn't recognize him." She also acucsed him of wearing "a bad wig."
“I don't think it was good for the Super Bowl," she elaborated. "It’s not Americana. It’s 250 years we're celebrating this year. It’s 75 years on the Super Bowl and I don’t think it should have been – I think it was also a thing about ICE and immigration. I think there was subliminal messaging going on here. I'm just saying. It’s my opinion. It’s my opinion.” For his part, Zarin's boyfriend, Gary Brody, called the halftime show "creative" and claimed Bad Bunny was an "unbelievable performer," but he didn't think "it was a good match."
Jill Zarin's Instagram Main Feed Post About Bad Bunny
Zarin then took to her main feed to gripe some more, insisting her daughter, Ally Shapiro, told her she was going to get "canceled" for what she was saying.
"We all agree – now we all agree – I said it before – that it was the worst halftime show ever, and it's 250 years that we’re celebrating right now in the United States, and I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish," Zarin stated.
Zarin went on to note that she doesn't "speak Spanish" but "would've liked to know the words he was saying."
She also alleged Bad Bunny's performacne was a "political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing."
"I think it was a political statement, and I'm not taking a side one way or the other," she added. "I just do. I think it was an ICE thing. And I just think that the NFL sold out, and it’s very sad because it’s 75 years. And, you know, shame. Shame.
Zarin ended up deleting the Instagram Story and main feed posts.
Jill Zarin Has Issues With Bobby Zarin's Children
Zarin's husband, Bobby Zarin, who passed away in 2018, owned New York City establishment Zarin Fabrics.
The store took to release a statement today to distance itself from Jill,
"Zarin Fabrics stands firmly against racism, discrimination, and rhetoric that seeks to exclude or diminish people based on identity, culture, or background. We want to be absolutely clear that Jill Zarin has not had ownership of or been associated with Zarin Fabrics for several years," they said alongside a photo of Jill with an X over it. "Our company operates independently, and any public statements attributed to her are made in a personal capacity and do not reflect our values, beliefs, or operations.
"Zarin Fabrics is built on creativity, collaboration, and respect for the diverse communities that shape art, culture, and expression. We condemn language or viewpoints that undermine those principles, and we remain committed to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment in everything we do. #diversity #culture #smallbusiness #art#fabric."
In the wake of the developments, an insider spoke to Radar to allege Jill's relationship with Bobby's children "is not good."
"There was some sort of issue they had after Bobby passed away, and they don't talk to her," they added.