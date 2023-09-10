Revealed: JFK's 'Love Child' Wants 'Cousin' Bobby Kennedy to Win Presidency — And Launch Bid to Find His Dad's Assassins
An Arizona man claiming to be JFK’s secret love child admits his "cousin" faces “an uphill battle” to beat Biden and become president.
In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Richard Crummitt said he's monitoring Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 2024 bid for the White House, hoping he fulfills a campaign promise to unseal secret government documents and rip the lid off the November 1963 assassination of JFK and the 1968 murder of the wannabe president's dad, RFK.
But Crummitt thinks the son of a slain presidential candidate doesn’t have a shot of unseating Joe Biden.
“I don’t know if he has a chance,” the man claiming to be the illegitimate child of the slain president told RadarOnline.com.
“I’m not saying he’s a bad person, he has done a lot of good things. But his chances overall — the way the political system works nowadays with the progressives — he has the old school way of thought. He has an uphill battle.”
Crummitt is familiar with uphill battles.
For decades, the 59-year-old has tried to prove that he is allegedly JFK’s love child born after a notorious affair with socialite Mary Pinchot Meyer, who was mysteriously gunned down on October 12, 1964 — a crime that has remained unsolved.
Crummitt believes his then 42-year-old mother was in a torrid affair with Kennedy just before he was murdered in Dallas. Crummitt was born roughly eight months later and quietly given up for adoption.
“My maternal mother never had a chance to sign the adoption papers before she was murdered in Washington DC,” said Crummitt.
His connection to JFK begins with his adopted father, Raymond Crummitt, who worked as the chief engineer for the telephone company and had high-security clearance to work in the White House and the Pentagon.
Shortly after Meyer became pregnant, JFK and David Powers, the special assistant to the president, allegedly concocted a secret adoption plan that would allow Raymond and his wife, Jennifer, to adopt the baby through Catholic Charities, Crummitt said.
“They made the arrangements before I was even born,” he told RadarOnline.com.
“So basically, they had my stepdad go down to Catholic Charities and fill out the paperwork for the adoption at that time. He was on his deathbed in the 1980s when he told me parts of it, but he passed away.”
Shortly after his birth, Meyer was taking her daily walk along the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal towpath in the capitol’s swanky Georgetown area when she was brutally shot in the left temple and back at point-blank range.
Police immediately arrested and pinned the murder on 25-year-old Ray Crump, a Black man who was fishing near the crime scene. Crump was eventually acquitted of all charges in July 1965 after legendary civil rights attorney Dovey Johnson Roundtree convincingly proved the police lacked evidence.
“The theory is that she had to die because she knew too much,” Meyer’s biographer Nina Burleigh told People in 2017.
Crummitt said he tried to get DNA from Kennedy and the Meyer families — but his requests through intermediaries were rebuffed.
“The Kennedys were not willing to give up anything,” he said sadly. "In 2012, someone spoke to my mother’s side of the family, with her two living sons, but they didn’t want to talk about it let alone give me DNA samples.”
Crummitt, who is married with two stepchildren, admits he tried to cobble together a book based on his investigation and notes his mother kept in a notebook, but the project never got off the ground.
“It very tragic to know both of my parents were killed,” he told RadarOnline.com. “I have been dealing with this for quite a long time — at least I made it to the age of 59.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, RFK Jr. vowed to establish an amnesty program to ferret out the culprits and co-conspirators responsible for the shooting death of his father and uncle.
“It's important to have a Truth and Reconciliation Committee for this and maybe some other incidents (in) American history that people have questions about,” he told Frank Morano, the host of New York’s 77Talk Radio-WABC.
“And to have a really open discussion, you know, (you need to) provide amnesty to people who are involved, to incentivize people to talk openly about (it) the same way that they've done in Latin America and many other countries when there were national tragedies …. where the country needed to resolve them, needed to process them because continuing the lies is poisonous to our country.”
“Let's find out what really happened.”