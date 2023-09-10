Revealed: JFK's 'Love Child' Wants 'Cousin' Bobby Kennedy to Win Presidency — And Launch Bid to Find His Dad's Assassins

An Arizona man claiming to be JFK’s secret love child admits his "cousin" faces “an uphill battle” to beat Biden and become president.

In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Richard Crummitt said he's monitoring Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 2024 bid for the White House, hoping he fulfills a campaign promise to unseal secret government documents and rip the lid off the November 1963 assassination of JFK and the 1968 murder of the wannabe president's dad, RFK.

But Crummitt thinks the son of a slain presidential candidate doesn’t have a shot of unseating Joe Biden.