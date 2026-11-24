On Friday, November 20, an additional order issued by the Los Angeles County Superior Court ordered Alba to hand over a total of $577,481 under a profit-sharing plan connected to her company HonorBar Inc., per court documents

Warren is entitled to the six-digit sum, which was calculated using a June 30, 2006, valuation of her profit-sharing plan.

According to the report, Warren, 47, can choose to receive the money as an immediate lump sum or have the amount transferred to an individual retirement account or another eligible retirement plan.

The exes, who did not sign a prenuptial agreement before they got married, will not be paying each other in child and spousal support.