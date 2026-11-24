Jessica Alba Ordered to Pay Ex-Husband Cash Warren $500,000 in Divorce Settlement — as Actress Hints She's 'Breaking Free'
Nov. 24 2026, Updated 4:19 p.m. ET
Jessica Alba has been ordered to shell out a hefty $500,000 divorce payout to former husband Cash Warren, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The new deal comes after the Fantastic Four star, 45, agreed to pay her ex $3million as part of their settlement finalized nine months ago.
Exes Did Not Sign Prenuptial Agreement
On Friday, November 20, an additional order issued by the Los Angeles County Superior Court ordered Alba to hand over a total of $577,481 under a profit-sharing plan connected to her company HonorBar Inc., per court documents
Warren is entitled to the six-digit sum, which was calculated using a June 30, 2006, valuation of her profit-sharing plan.
According to the report, Warren, 47, can choose to receive the money as an immediate lump sum or have the amount transferred to an individual retirement account or another eligible retirement plan.
The exes, who did not sign a prenuptial agreement before they got married, will not be paying each other in child and spousal support.
Alba Hints at 'Breaking Free' in Cryptic Post
Days after the ruling, the actress took to her Instagram to share a horoscope post from astrologer Jill Wintersteen AKA @spiritdaughter.
Alba's specific horoscope mentioned "a zone of money," and the post claimed a "Gemini supermoon" arrives on Tuesday which means breakthroughs and sudden change.
The caption read: "Truths come out. Plans shift. What felt stuck suddenly moves. Swipe for your rising sign to find what you are breaking free from."
The exes, who share three children, Honor, 18, Haven, 15, and Hayes, eight, were previously together for 20 years and married from 2008 until their separation in December 2024.
Alba confirmed their split via Instagram the following month.
'Embarking on a New Chapter'
"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote. "I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."
"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," Alba added. "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."
The actress officially filed for divorce in February 2025.
Their split was finalized in March, with Alba and Warren agreeing to share joint legal and physical custody of their children.
Alba has since moved on with fellow actor Danny Ramirez, who she has been romantically linked to since last year. The Trigger Warning star told a publication in November 2025 that, despite the new romance, being a mom is her first priority.
"I'm definitely trying to have fun and feel good and feel full, but also wanting my kids to feel full," Alba said at the time. "They're my No. 1 priority. So as long as they're happy and they're good and they're healthy, we're all good."