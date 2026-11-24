The revelation comes as Cosby continues to battle the financial and legal fallout from a California jury's March 2026 verdict in Motsinger's favor. In an October 9 ruling, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Bradley S. Phillips addressed a dispute involving $1,169.50 in expenses incurred by Motsinger's legal team for serving a deposition subpoena on CNN.

The subpoena was intended to authenticate a video recording of King's interview with Cosby.

Motsinger's attorneys argued that the expense became reasonably necessary after the TV star refused to authenticate the footage through formal requests for admission.

The judge confirmed the circumstances surrounding the dispute, stating: "Defendant himself refused to authenticate the Larry King video."

In a December 1991 appearance on CNN's Larry King Live, Cosby discussed the purported aphrodisiac known as Spanish fly while promoting his book, Childhood. The controversial footage resurfaced decades later amid assault allegations against the comedian, with prosecutors seeking to introduce it as evidence in his separate Pennsylvania criminal case.

The court records reviewed by Radar do not specify whether that particular broadcast was the subject of the CNN subpoena in Motsinger's case.