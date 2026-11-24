EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby Refused to Authenticate Larry King Interview in $59M Assault Case — Forcing Accuser's Lawyers to Subpoena CNN
Nov. 24 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
Bill Cosby refused to authenticate footage from a past interview with the late legendary television host Larry King, forcing attorneys for his accuser, Donna Motsinger, to subpoena CNN during their $59million alleged assault legal battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the disgraced comedian's refusal sparked a separate dispute over the costs of obtaining evidence, with his attorneys later challenging the expenses associated with serving the cable news giant.
Bill Cosby's Refusal Triggers CNN Subpoena
The revelation comes as Cosby continues to battle the financial and legal fallout from a California jury's March 2026 verdict in Motsinger's favor. In an October 9 ruling, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Bradley S. Phillips addressed a dispute involving $1,169.50 in expenses incurred by Motsinger's legal team for serving a deposition subpoena on CNN.
The subpoena was intended to authenticate a video recording of King's interview with Cosby.
Motsinger's attorneys argued that the expense became reasonably necessary after the TV star refused to authenticate the footage through formal requests for admission.
The judge confirmed the circumstances surrounding the dispute, stating: "Defendant himself refused to authenticate the Larry King video."
In a December 1991 appearance on CNN's Larry King Live, Cosby discussed the purported aphrodisiac known as Spanish fly while promoting his book, Childhood. The controversial footage resurfaced decades later amid assault allegations against the comedian, with prosecutors seeking to introduce it as evidence in his separate Pennsylvania criminal case.
The court records reviewed by Radar do not specify whether that particular broadcast was the subject of the CNN subpoena in Motsinger's case.
Lawyers Blast 'Unreasonable' Expenses
In an October 2 filing, Cosby's attorneys questioned the amount charged for serving CNN, arguing that the expenses were excessive and insufficiently justified.
"Lastly, the $1,169.50 claimed for serving a single deposition subpoena on CNN is unreasonable on its face, and the receipts Plaintiff submits do not cure the problem," his attorneys argued.
The defense specifically questioned a UPS shipping expense, maintaining that a subpoena delivered through personal service did not require shipping.
Cosby's legal team also challenged a $750 rush charge, arguing that Motsinger's attorneys failed to explain why expedited service was necessary. The comic's lawyers asked the court to eliminate the expense or reduce it to the reasonable cost of routine personal service.
Judge Sides With Bill Cosby's Accuser
Phillips ultimately sided with Motsinger regarding the CNN subpoena, finding the expense recoverable under California law.
The judge determined that Cosby had failed to demonstrate that the costs were unreasonable or unnecessary.
The dispute was among several financial challenges raised by Cosby's attorneys following the verdict, including their unsuccessful attempt to eliminate $36,870 in courtroom technology expenses associated with trial presentations and videotaped deposition testimony, as Radar previously reported.
However, Cosby secured a partial victory after the judge agreed to reduce certain other litigation expenses.
Bill Cosby Faces Mounting Legal Pressure
The courtroom battle remains ongoing, with the underlying multimillion-dollar judgment still the subject of appellate proceedings.
In the same October 9 ruling, Phillips ordered Cosby to answer additional written questions and imposed $1,560 in monetary sanctions against him.
Motsinger's attorneys subsequently sought contempt proceedings, alleging Cosby violated the court's order. They also requested a warrant of attachment, additional sanctions, and attorney's fees.
A hearing is scheduled for January 19, 2027.
The newly examined details surrounding King's interview offer another glimpse into the behind-the-scenes evidentiary disputes that unfolded during the high-profile litigation.