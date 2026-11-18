EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby's Legal Team Battles $36,000 Bill for Video Testimony Used Against Him in $59Million Assault Trial
Nov. 17 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET
Bill Cosby has fought back against a staggering $36,870 courtroom technology bill tied to video testimony used against him in his $59 million sexual assault trial, and has managed to secure a partial victory in his ongoing legal battle with accuser Donna Motsinger, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Cosby's attorneys challenged thousands of dollars in trial expenses, arguing that Motsinger's legal team unnecessarily spent money presenting evidence, including videotaped testimony from the disgraced comedian himself.
Bill Cosby's Lawyers Challenge $36K Video Expense
The dispute unfolded after a California jury sided with Motsinger in March 2026, leaving Cosby facing a multimillion-dollar judgment. Court records also reveal a separate dispute involving a video of Cosby's past interview with legendary television host Larry King, which his attorneys challenged in connection with additional evidence-related expenses.
In an October 2 filing, Cosby's legal team took aim at $36,870 charged by Executive Presentations, Inc., a company hired to assist with courtroom presentations.
According to the filing, the technician handled electronic displays during opening and closing arguments, enlarged exhibits, and prepared and played video depositions, including Cosby's testimony. His attorneys argued that the services were excessive and unnecessary.
They maintained that Motsinger's lawyers could have presented the deposition by reading the questions and answers aloud rather than playing video recordings for jurors. The defense insisted the expense should be eliminated or reduced.
Judge Reveals Why Jurors Needed Bill Cosby's Video
However, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Bradley S. Phillips rejected Cosby's challenge to the technology bill in an October 9 ruling.
The judge noted that videotaped depositions have become commonplace in modern trials and explained why showing Cosby's recorded testimony was particularly important.
Because Cosby chose not to attend the trial, the video allowed jurors to observe his demeanor and evaluate his credibility while he testified. The court concluded that the trial technician's services were recoverable expenses, leaving the $36,870 charge intact.
Bill Cosby Scores Partial Victory Over Trial Costs
Despite losing the video dispute, Cosby successfully challenged other expenses submitted by Motsinger's attorneys. The defense questioned $11,904.24 in lodging costs incurred while Motsinger attended the Los Angeles trial.
Cosby's lawyers argued that her presence was not necessary throughout the proceedings. The judge partially agreed, reducing the recoverable lodging expenses to $7,500 – a savings of $4,404.24.
The court also disallowed $647.50 associated with serving a sanctions motion, bringing the total reduction to $5,051.74. However, the judge allowed other challenged expenses, including expert witness fees and courthouse parking costs.
EXCLUSIVE: Foo Fighters Drummer Ilan Rubin Accused of Secret Venmo Deal in Dead Partner's Drum Company War — as Explosive New Court Papers Expose Alleged Cover-Up
$59M Legal War Continues as New Court Fight Erupts
The partial victory did not overturn or reduce the underlying $59million sexual assault judgment against Cosby, which remains the subject of appellate proceedings.
In the same October 9 proceedings, the judge also ordered Cosby to answer additional written questions and imposed $1,560 in sanctions against him.
The legal battle has since escalated. In subsequent filings, Motsinger's attorneys accused Cosby of violating the October 9 order and requested contempt proceedings, a warrant of attachment and additional financial sanctions.
A hearing is scheduled for January 19, 2027.
With appellate proceedings and fresh enforcement disputes still unfolding, Cosby's fight over the costly trial expenses is just one chapter in his continuing legal war with Motsinger.