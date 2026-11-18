The dispute unfolded after a California jury sided with Motsinger in March 2026, leaving Cosby facing a multimillion-dollar judgment. Court records also reveal a separate dispute involving a video of Cosby's past interview with legendary television host Larry King, which his attorneys challenged in connection with additional evidence-related expenses.

In an October 2 filing, Cosby's legal team took aim at $36,870 charged by Executive Presentations, Inc., a company hired to assist with courtroom presentations.

According to the filing, the technician handled electronic displays during opening and closing arguments, enlarged exhibits, and prepared and played video depositions, including Cosby's testimony. His attorneys argued that the services were excessive and unnecessary.

They maintained that Motsinger's lawyers could have presented the deposition by reading the questions and answers aloud rather than playing video recordings for jurors. The defense insisted the expense should be eliminated or reduced.