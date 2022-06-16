Jesse Williams Spotted Out With Girlfriend Ciarra As Judge Sides With Actor In Custody Battle
Actor Jesse Williams was spotted out in New York with his longtime girlfriend Ciarra Pardo only hours before finding out about his latest court victory in the war with his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.
The 40-year-old Grey's Anatomy star was seen leaving the Italian restaurant Cipriani Downtown in Manhattan on Tuesday with Rihanna's close friend. Ciarra worked for the pop star's company Fenty as CCO from 2014 through 2019.
Jesse first mentioned his romance with Ciarra in court documents filed in his divorce. During a fight over his kids being transported from one city to another, he wrote, “The children can travel with Priscila [his nanny] or my/longtime girlfriend Ciarra Pardo, who the children have known their entire lives.”
Jesse Williams' Ex-Wife Drops Lawyer, Plans To Represent Herself In Nasty Court Battle Over Child Support
Jesse looked to be in good spirits despite having to have his lawyers rush back to divorce court this week. As Radar first reported, his team filed emergency documents asking for help in a custody dispute.
The actor pleaded with the court to prevent Aryn from blocking or interfering with his custodial time with his son Maceo and daughter Sadie later this month.
He also asked the court to force Aryn to submit the proper paperwork to obtain their son's passport. He said his ex-wife needed to sign off on a parental consent form.
In response to Jesse's lawyers' demands, Aryn wrote a letter telling them, “I have told you client, Jesse Williams, multiple times that the passport renewal is in process. Paid for way back in October 2021, check those messages over the months of October and November 2021.”
She claimed to have been trying to get the paperwork from Jesse for years but he only turned it over in the past month.
“You don’t wait until you need a passport, to get a passport. Especially during times with clearly noted government delays related to the renewal process as a result of” the pandemic," she wrote.
Bitter Exes! Jesse Williams Rushes To Court In Fight With Ex-Wife Over Children’s Passports
In regard to the custody, Aryn also said Jesse kept changing his schedule on her and was supposed to be in New York at the end of the month, not Los Angeles.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the judge has granted Jesse's motion and ordered Aryn to not only not interfere with his custodial time and to handle the passport issues.