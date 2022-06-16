Jesse Williams Spotted Out With Girlfriend Ciarra As Judge Sides With Actor In Custody Battle

Actor Jesse Williams was spotted out in New York with his longtime girlfriend Ciarra Pardo only hours before finding out about his latest court victory in the war with his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

The 40-year-old Grey's Anatomy star was seen leaving the Italian restaurant Cipriani Downtown in Manhattan on Tuesday with Rihanna's close friend. Ciarra worked for the pop star's company Fenty as CCO from 2014 through 2019.