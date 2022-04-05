Jesse Williams Reveals He’s Only Making $1,668 Per Week On Broadway In Plea To Reduce Child Support
Former Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams is revealing his dire financial situation in his plea to reduce his $40k a month child support payments.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 40-year-old star recently informed the court he is only making $1,668 per week while starring in the Broadway show Take Me Out with Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The show is expected to run through May and is Jesse's only source of income at the moment.
Jesse and his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee reached a divorce settlement in 2019 where he agreed to pay a hefty amount in support per month. The $40k figure was based on his income of $6 million+ for the year. However, Jesse says his income has drastically dropped since leaving Grey's in early 2021.
In newly filed docs, Jesse says has a team of “agents and managers actively searching for new employment opportunities in acting and directing.”
However, he admits he has yet to book any new employment beyond the Broadway show.
Aryn has objected to Jesse’s request to lower his child support. She argues he should have stayed on Grey’s and not left a high-paying job.
In court docs, she accused him of putting his own needs before his kids. As part of her argument, she said Jesse is still living the high life staying in an expensive home in New York while starring in the play.
Jesse addresses that in his new filing. He claims the production is paying him a small housing stipend that is being used to pay for the lease.
“As we all know, housing in New York is extremely expensive, and as a father eager to spend as much time with his children as possible, it was necessary to lease a residence with space for my kids and our nanny,” he writes.
In his declaration, Jesse also revealed that “the income taxes I owe for 2021 exceed the funds I have in my bank accounts.”
Jesse says “unlike Aryn, I do not have multiple homes or real properties. I have one home, my residence.”
His filing says his largest asset is his artwork collection. His other assets are reportedly tied up in retirement accounts.
“I do not have the income or available liquid funds to continue to pay the exorbitant $40,000 per month child support that I’ve been paying for over two and a half years, which was agreed upon when I was still working on Grey’s and receiving substantial episodic fee income.”
Jesse proceeds to trash his ex. “Unlike Aryn, I work for a living, provide for my family and most certainly cannot be accused of shirking any financial responsibility,” he writes.
“Sadie and Maceo are my first priority at all times in all ways. I am merely asking the Court to adjust child support to an amount that reflects my actual income rather than income that no longer exists, and to a number that reflects the reasonable needs of our 6- and 8-year-old children and not Aryn’s wildly exaggerated claims about their expenses.”
The actor is pleading for a hearing to be held immediately while his ex is trying to delay the matter.