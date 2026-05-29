'Disturbed Individual': Fox's Jesse Watters Sparks Outrage by Claiming Jill Biden 'Doesn't Love' Joe Following Her Explosive Remarks About 2024 Debate
May 29 2026, Published 3:44 p.m. ET
Jill Biden's comments about her husband Joe Biden's debate against Donald Trump sparked backlash throughout the MAGA community, including Fox News' Jesse Watters.
The former first lady opened up about the notable presidential debate where Joe, 83, appeared to cognitively struggle, leaving many to question if he was fit to lead the nation. According to Jill, 74, she was frightened. Watters, 47, insisted that, rather than let Joe flounder, she should have stepped up in the moment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jesse Watters Faces Backlash Over Jill Biden Comments
Watters claimed "she doesn't love Joe the way Emma loves me," referring to his wife, Emma Watters. He added, "Someone who is truly in love with her husband and thought he was having a stroke would jump up."
He then added a personal jibe, "She's a doctor."
The conservative commentator went on point out that the Hippocratic oath is "do no harm," claiming she should have given her husband mouth-to-mouth.
Notably, Jill is not a doctor of medicine. Instead, she received her Doctor of Education from the University of Delaware. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and two master's degrees from West Chester University and Villanova University.
The internet was in flames over Watters' comments with one person calling him a "seriously disturbed individual." Another on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: "Jesse REALLY is as stupid as he looks, isn't he?"
A third added, "A despicable man not worthy of mouthing his stupidity on (tv)."
"Jesse doesn't know the difference between an MD and a PhD," mocked one person.
More individuals proclaimed that the Republican party's "hate will outdo them," calling Watters and his fellow MAGA-lovers "stupid."
Watters Claims Jill Doesn't Love Joe
Jill said on CBS News Sunday Morning that she didn't "know what happened" when her husband struggled on the debate stage. The professor confessed she was concerned her husband was "having a stroke," and that it "scared me to death."
The 90-minute debate was a showdown between Trump and Joe during their second matchup in a bid for the presidency. The pressure was on during the tight race and Joe appeared to lose his train of thought, causing notable pauses. He also had a raspy voice.
Joe's Debate Performance Scared Democrats
Not only was Joe battling against Trump, 79, directly, he was also dodging ridicule from Democrats to step away from the race as the public feared his age was resulting in declining health.
The Biden campaign team avoided a shakeup, but when he had a few more gaffes while speaking at a NATO summit before a COVID diagnosis, they conceded. Joe stepped aside to allow his vice president and running mate, Kamala Harris, to assume the position as the Democratic nominee.
Trump Shares Scathing Assessment of Jill's Comments
Following Jill's recent remarks, Trump also bashed her. In an early morning rant on Truth Social, he said, “Jill Biden is now out there finally admitting that she did NOT know what went wrong with Sleepy Joe during our spectacular, and highly rated, 2024 Presidential Debate, where Joe was not exactly performing to the highest level of debate standards."
He added, “She said that she thought he was having a ‘stroke,’ and various other really bad things, and yet never rushed onto the stage to help her troubled husband, as any good wife would do."
“The only thing she failed to mention was how well I was doing prior to his near total collapse. In other words, as many have asked, did my strong performance in that debate cause him to plain and simple 'choke,' leading to his ignominious defeat, or were other reasons the cause? Nobody else knows the answer to that, BUT I DO!!!”