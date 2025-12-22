Jesse Watters Jokes Drinking Alcohol is Key to Staying Employed at Fox News — and Hints Greg Gutfeld Could Be the Next to Go at the Network
Jesse Watters has joked "drinking" may be behind his successful career at Fox News, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The conservative personality made the eye-opening comments while speaking at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest over the weekend.
Jesse Watters' 'Secret' to His Success
At the event, Watters recalled a moment from Charlie Kirk's Medal of Freedom ceremony, which occurred after the podcaster's death at the White House on October 14.
While there, Watters got Tucker Carlson, Glenn Beck, and Bill O’Reilly – all former Fox News hosts – to pose together for a picture.
"I'm thinking to myself, 'Wait a second. All these guys have been fired from Fox except me, and all these guys don't drink except me," he quipped.
"The secret to my success is drinking," he comedically added, garnering chuckles from the crowd.
Watters went on to make a quip about Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, noting he "doesn't drink," which means "he'll probably be gone next."
Tucker Carlson's Departure from Fox News
When Carlson departed from Fox News in April 2024, the network claimed it was a mutual decision. It came after his name was featured in a $1.6billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems.
In the filing, they alleged the network continued to bring up a false narrative of election fraud in the 2020 election to "serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process."
The court filings included alleged text messages sent by Carlson, who had been an avid supporter of Donald Trump.
"We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can't wait," one message allegedly read. "I hate him passionately."
"We're all pretending we've got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it's been is too tough to digest. But come on. There really isn't an upside to Trump," another message allegedly stated.
Bill O'Reilly's Exit Details
Bill O'Reilly left Fox News in 2017, and this was also said to be a mutual decision.
The decision came on the heels of a 2017 report that claimed five women were paid a total of $13million by O'Reilly and the network for agreeing not to talk publicly about allegations the popular host had harassed them. They also allegedly agreed to not file lawsuits against him or Fox News.
O'Reilly did issue an official response to the report via his website, claiming no one "has ever filed a complaint" about him with Fox News' human resources department. He also said the position he worked in made him "vulnerable to lawsuits."
Beck had hosted a daily talk show on Fox News from 2009 to 2011 and was known for his controversial comments. His show was reportedly canceled due to low ratings.
There's a lot more important news than, 'What's the big fat chunky guy doing for his future?'" he shared with his viewers at the time. "When I took this job, I didn't take it because it was going to be a career for me."