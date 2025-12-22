Jesse Watters Jokes Drinking Alcohol is Key to Staying Employed at Fox News — and Hints Greg Gutfeld Could Be the Next to Go at the Network

At the event, Watters recalled a moment from Charlie Kirk's Medal of Freedom ceremony, which occurred after the podcaster's death at the White House on October 14.

While there, Watters got Tucker Carlson, Glenn Beck, and Bill O’Reilly – all former Fox News hosts – to pose together for a picture.

"I'm thinking to myself, 'Wait a second. All these guys have been fired from Fox except me, and all these guys don't drink except me," he quipped.

"The secret to my success is drinking," he comedically added, garnering chuckles from the crowd.

Watters went on to make a quip about Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, noting he "doesn't drink," which means "he'll probably be gone next."