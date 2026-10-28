Jessa Duggar Announces Pregnancy With Baby No. 7 — 15 Months After Giving Birth to Son Edward
Oct. 28 2026, Published 6:35 p.m. ET
Jessa Duggar has another little one on the way, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The former reality star shared the big news during a recent appearance on the Unplanned Podcast with Matt and Abby Howard.
Jessa Duggar 'Doing Good' Amid Seventh Pregnancy
She was joined by her husband, Ben Seewald, and they both made their delight apparent.
“We’re actually expecting again,” Duggar announced. “Yeah, six weeks pregnant with number seven. Surprise!”
Matt and Abby were the first to learn about the pregnancy aside from family.
As for how Duggar is feeling at this point in the pregnancy, she said she'd been feeling "a little queasy, but not too bad.”
“I don’t usually throw up in pregnancy," the 33-year-old noted. "I’m doing good. We’re good.”
Jessa's happy news came only about 15 months after she gave birth to her son, Edward, in July 2025.
Jessa Duggar Says Baby No. 7 Was Her Idea
When asked whose idea it was to have another baby, Duggar confessed it was her.
“It’s always me,” she admitted. “I get baby fever way too soon. I’m like, ‘How can I have a newborn and have baby fever?’"
"When I said we should have a No. 7, (Seewald) was like, ‘Alright,’” she recalled.
“She’s the one carrying this child,” Seewald added. “If she wants to have another one, if she wants to be a mom again, who am I to stand in the way of that?”
Jessa Duggar Texted Ben Positive Pregnancy Test
Duggar went on to reflect on the moment she told her husband she was expecting yet again.
“I just texted him a photo of the pregnancy test, and then I talked to him six hours later,” she remembered.
“I was golfing with her brother Jed, and I just happened to look down at my phone, and Jessa texted me as I’m sitting on the golf cart, and I was just like, ‘Wait, what?’" Seewald explained.
Jessa Duggar Looks Up to Mother Michelle
While Duggar has a staggering 19 siblings, she's not personally aiming for a family that big.
She does, however, have tremendous respect for her mother Michelle.
“I’m not going to have 19 kids, but honestly, my mom is my hero. I love her, I adore her (and) she is my role model in so many ways,” Duggar said in a YouTube video posted in May 2025. “Her patience, her love, her gentleness (and) her kind speech."
"She is the golden example of a mother, in my opinion," she shared. "So, when people say, ‘Do you want to be like your mother?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, please, Lord, help me.’ ”