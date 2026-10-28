Jessa Duggar Announces Pregnancy With Baby No. 7 — 15 Months After Giving Birth to Son Edward

She was joined by her husband, Ben Seewald, and they both made their delight apparent.

“We’re actually expecting again,” Duggar announced. “Yeah, six weeks pregnant with number seven. Surprise!”

Matt and Abby were the first to learn about the pregnancy aside from family.

As for how Duggar is feeling at this point in the pregnancy, she said she'd been feeling "a little queasy, but not too bad.”

“I don’t usually throw up in pregnancy," the 33-year-old noted. "I’m doing good. We’re good.”

Jessa's happy news came only about 15 months after she gave birth to her son, Edward, in July 2025.