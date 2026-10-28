Who Is Savannah Chrisley Having a Baby With? Meet Her Mystery Fiancé After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

Chrisley's fiancé is businessman Jason Galanis, whom she had previously referred to publicly only as Jason or "J." Us Weekly exclusively identified him as Galanis, 56, making him 27 years older than the 29-year-old reality star.

Chrisley said they met through political circles while she was working to secure presidential pardons for her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley.

After President Donald Trump pardoned the couple in May 2025, Galanis sent Savannah a congratulatory message. She said she responded nine days later, and their conversation eventually developed into a relationship.

Galanis works in finance and has built businesses, according to comments Chrisley previously made about him.

She has also acknowledged their significant age difference, explaining that it was one reason she initially chose to keep the relationship private.