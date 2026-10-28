Who Is Savannah Chrisley Having a Baby With? Meet Her Mystery Fiancé After Nearly 2 Years of Dating
Oct. 28 2026, Published 9:16 a.m. ET
Savannah Chrisley is preparing to become a mom and a wife after revealing that her longtime mystery boyfriend, Jason Galanis, is her fiancé and the father of her first child. The "Chrisley Knows Best" alum announced the pregnancy and engagement on October 27, 2026, after keeping much of the relationship private.
In an Instagram announcement, Chrisley reflected on the difficult years leading up to the moment, writing that she finally feels "safe" and "fulfilled." She also opened up about her relationship, engagement and unexpected pregnancy during an episode of her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast.
Who Is Savanna Chrisley’s Mystery Fiance Jason?
Chrisley's fiancé is businessman Jason Galanis, whom she had previously referred to publicly only as Jason or "J." Us Weekly exclusively identified him as Galanis, 56, making him 27 years older than the 29-year-old reality star.
Chrisley said they met through political circles while she was working to secure presidential pardons for her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley.
After President Donald Trump pardoned the couple in May 2025, Galanis sent Savannah a congratulatory message. She said she responded nine days later, and their conversation eventually developed into a relationship.
Galanis works in finance and has built businesses, according to comments Chrisley previously made about him.
She has also acknowledged their significant age difference, explaining that it was one reason she initially chose to keep the relationship private.
When Did Savanna Chrisley and Jason Start Dating?
Chrisley said she and Jason began dating in July 2025, meaning they had been together for about 15 months when she announced their engagement and pregnancy. The timeline also corrects headlines describing the relationship as lasting nearly two years.
The couple kept their romance largely away from the public eye. Chrisley explained on her podcast that she wanted to protect their relationship and her own peace before sharing more details with her audience.
Their relationship also moved quickly. Jason proposed five months after they began dating, with the engagement taking place in December 2025.
How Did Jason Propose to Savannah Chrisley?
Jason proposed during a trip to the Cayman Islands in December 2025. Chrisley recalled that he had the ring in his backpack and arranged a romantic setting with flowers and champagne.
Before she accepted the ring, Jason told her it could be "an engagement ring, a promise ring, a cocktail ring" or simply an expression of how much he loved her. Chrisley said she appreciated that he did not pressure her to define the gesture.
She ultimately said yes and later described the proposal as a magical experience. The couple had kept the engagement private for months before announcing it publicly.
When Is Savannah Chrisley's Baby Due?
Chrisley said she is nearly 21 weeks pregnant, but she has not publicly announced an exact due date.
She also revealed that she and Jason went through IVF and created two healthy embryos before she unexpectedly became pregnant naturally while traveling along the coast of Turkey and Greece.
The pregnancy changed the couple's wedding plans. They had originally scheduled their wedding for January 9, 2027, but Chrisley said they pushed the ceremony to May 2027 after learning they were expecting.
Chrisley knows the baby's sex but has not revealed it publicly.
She has also praised Jason for supporting her throughout the pregnancy, including attending every doctor's appointment. "I thank God every day that this baby gets to call you Daddy," she wrote on Instagram.