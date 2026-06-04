EXCLUSIVE: Jackson Legal Action — How Jermaine's Sex Assault Judgment is Derailing Massive Family Comeback
June 4 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Weeks after the blockbuster success of the musical biopic Michael, the resurgent Jackson clan came crashing back down when brother Jermaine Jackson was ordered to pay $6.5 million in damages and other costs to a woman he allegedly savagely attacked in 1988.
RadarOnline.com can also reveal Jermaine, whose son Jaafar plays the Gloved One in the budget-busting biopic, was accused of attacking a second woman while on a 1990 tour in Japan, according to an affidavit.
Default Judgment Issued Against Jermaine
Rita Butler Barrett claimed Jermaine, 71, barged into her home uninvited and attacked her while her husband, Ben Barrett, who worked with Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, was not home.
"During the assault, Barrett feared for her life," states the December 2023 complaint, which also alleges she reported the incident to Gordy, who allegedly covered it up "to continue to reap profits derived from Mr.[Michael] Jackson's work and reputation for years to come."
Gordy, who is not a defendant in the action, denied cover-up allegations through a rep, and a Los Angeles Superior Court judge issued a default judgment against Jermaine on May 14 because he ignored the lawsuit.
Barrett's lawsuit also contained a sworn statement from Cathy Adams, a former Star Search contestant, who claims Jermaine barged into her hotel room and attacked her, but she managed to convince him to stop.
Second Accuser Details Chilling Threat
"He used his strength to restrain me and threatened me," she asserts in the two-page declaration. "I did not consent to any sexual physical contact."
After complaining to her husband and manager, Adams said the angry singer – protected by bodyguards – confronted her outside a hotel elevator, twisted her arm until she fell on the floor and snarled, "I should keep my mouth shut about what had occurred," the document states.
Lawsuit Threatens Jackson Family Fortune
The blockbuster revelations come as controversy swirls around the film – the second-highest-grossing biopic of all time, earning $577million – which neglects to mention the sex abuse allegations against Billie Jean singer, who died in 2009 at the age of 50 from an accidental anesthetic overdose.
"The timing of Jermaine's lawsuit couldn't have been worse for the family," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
"It damages the squeaky-clean image they are trying to portray to the public. It's devastating for the planned sequel – and the revenue the family was already counting on."