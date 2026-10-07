EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban Spark Secret Romance Rumors

Even with four failed marriages and one broken engagement under her belt, the 57-year-old hasn't given up hope of finding love again.

As she vowed during a May appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, "I'll meet somebody somewhere one day if they're good enough."

Could Keith Urban be that person?

A source told RadarOnline.com J.Lo and the country music star, who went his separate ways from ex-wife Nicole Kidman in 2025, have been "in touch a lot" since their respective divorces.

"It says a lot that they've confided in one another because they're so private and guarded around other people," said the source. "They seem to trust each other and feel comfortable opening up about their private situations and even their insecurities."

The two are so comfortable with each other, said the source, there's been talk that the On the Floor singer and the 58-year-old have "met up in secret – which isn't hard to arrange given their enormous resources and the fact they're often in the same city."

The pair's friendship dates back to 2014 when they both served as judges on season 19 of American Idol.

At the time, Urban was married to Kidman, with whom he shares daughters Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith, 15, and Lopez was dating backup dancer Casper Smart after splitting from ex-husband Marc Anthony, dad to her 18-year-old twins, Max and Oskar.