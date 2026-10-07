EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban Spark Secret Romance Rumors
Oct. 7 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez did a lot of soul-searching after her marriage to Ben Affleck ended in 2024, and what she learned wasn't that she's unlovable but that the men she chose weren't capable of truly loving her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"They don't have it in them," she told Howard Stern last year. "[They] tried to give me the houses, the rings, the marriage, all of it."
But as the radio host noted, "They didn't love you," to which J.Lo simply replied, "They didn't."
'American Idol' Chatter
Even with four failed marriages and one broken engagement under her belt, the 57-year-old hasn't given up hope of finding love again.
As she vowed during a May appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, "I'll meet somebody somewhere one day if they're good enough."
Could Keith Urban be that person?
A source told RadarOnline.com J.Lo and the country music star, who went his separate ways from ex-wife Nicole Kidman in 2025, have been "in touch a lot" since their respective divorces.
"It says a lot that they've confided in one another because they're so private and guarded around other people," said the source. "They seem to trust each other and feel comfortable opening up about their private situations and even their insecurities."
The two are so comfortable with each other, said the source, there's been talk that the On the Floor singer and the 58-year-old have "met up in secret – which isn't hard to arrange given their enormous resources and the fact they're often in the same city."
The pair's friendship dates back to 2014 when they both served as judges on season 19 of American Idol.
At the time, Urban was married to Kidman, with whom he shares daughters Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith, 15, and Lopez was dating backup dancer Casper Smart after splitting from ex-husband Marc Anthony, dad to her 18-year-old twins, Max and Oskar.
J.Lo and Keith Share a Connection
"J.Lo and Keith have always gotten on like two peas in a pod," said the source. "Back when they filmed Idol, it was always being talked about, how they were so in sync and obviously drawn to each other."
These weren't just whispers, either.
"It was open knowledge and plainly obvious to people on set," the source noted. "Ultimately, they never acted on anything. They were in committed relationships."
Fast forward to today: With their divorces from Affleck, 54, and Kidman, 59, finalized, "there's a lot of talk that Keith is thinking of taking things up a notch," shared the source. "Especially now they're both single and there's nothing to stop them from exploring their very obvious connection."
Despite growing up on opposite sides of the world, Urban, who was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, and native New Yorker J.Lo have a lot in common with each other.
"Jennifer is just as passionate about music as Keith is," said the source. "That's a real shared language and it's something that she has told people she really missed when she was with Ben."
Somebody Like Him
The Kiss of the Spider Woman actress also "definitely needs someone who can keep up with her level of fame and ambition, and Keith is one of the very few men who genuinely can," the source added.
"He's a megastar in his own right... so it's not as though he'd ever be intimidated by Jennifer's success or expect her to tone herself down."
That's precisely the type of personality that J.Lo and Urban's mutual pals think she needs in a partner, said the source.
"She's almost always gone for these very alpha male, dominant types and none of those relationships have ever worked out," the source noted.
"Keith, in contrast, is much more laid-back and more than happy to let the woman he's with have her own spotlight without ever feeling threatened."
Unlike Kidman's first husband, Tom Cruise, for example, the 5-foot-10 singer never seemed to mind when his 5-foot-11 wife towered over him on red carpets.
Keith May Be Ready to Pounce
And although J.Lo has insisted that she's in her single era, "nobody expects this stage to last long," the source admitted.
"She loves being in a relationship, and the feeling is that the first guy willing to make a genuine effort stands a very good chance with her, provided he ticks all the right boxes, which Keith certainly does."
All the Days Go By singer has to do now is make a move.
"It's just a matter of convincing Keith that he's got what it takes," said the source. "He's still rebuilding his confidence after everything that's happened with Nicole and he needs a little push."