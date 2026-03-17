EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner's Protecting Her Wallet! Actress Cooking Up Plot to Shield $80Million Fortune From John Miller

A source said: "Jen is set to be much wealthier than anyone could have ever predicted, and true to form, she's being very pragmatic about it all.

"She's putting money into long-term investments, planning for her children's future, and making sure everything is structured safely.

"She's got the same mindset when it comes to marriage. She's in her 50s, and she knows relationships don't always last, no matter how much love there is."

The hard-working mother of three built her fortune as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, moving on from her breakthrough role on TV's Alias to the big screen.