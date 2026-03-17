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Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Garner
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EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner's Protecting Her Wallet! Actress Cooking Up Plot to Shield $80Million Fortune From John Miller

jennifer garner shields million fortune burger baron
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner shields her $80 million fortune as the actress plots to protect her wealth from a burger baron.

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March 17 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Business-savvy Jennifer Garner is plotting to protect her $80million net worth with an iron-clad prenup before she weds beau John Miller, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said that's even more important now that Garner stands to boost her bottom line big-time after taking her organic baby food company, Once Upon a Farm, public.

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Jennifer Garner Plans Smart Future

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Jennifer Garner is allegedly planning a prenup before marrying CaliBurger CEO John Miller.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner is allegedly planning a prenup before marrying CaliBurger CEO John Miller.

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A source said: "Jen is set to be much wealthier than anyone could have ever predicted, and true to form, she's being very pragmatic about it all.

"She's putting money into long-term investments, planning for her children's future, and making sure everything is structured safely.

"She's got the same mindset when it comes to marriage. She's in her 50s, and she knows relationships don't always last, no matter how much love there is."

The hard-working mother of three built her fortune as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, moving on from her breakthrough role on TV's Alias to the big screen.

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Garner's Business Bet Paying Off

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Once Upon a Farm cofounder Garner saw the company debut at an $845 million valuation.
Source: MEGA

Once Upon a Farm cofounder Garner saw the company debut at an $845 million valuation.

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Garner, 53, has also profited from her high-profile gig as the face of Capital One and insiders said her investment in Once Upon a Farm could send her bank account into the stratosphere.

The company, which Garner cofounded, went public in early February with a valuation of $845million.

By the next day of trading, the stock price had gone up 40 percent from its $18 listing price. But her big payday is in the future since the company hopes to expand to include food for older kids.

Garner, who was previously married to Ben Affleck, has been linked to Miller, CEO of the CaliBurger chain, since 2018, and sources say she's balancing her entrepreneurial side with their romance.

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Garner Determined to Lock Prenup

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Garner is said to be protecting her $80million fortune ahead of marrying Miller.
Source: MEGA

Garner is said to be protecting her $80million fortune ahead of marrying Miller.

The source said: "She's not going to put her money on the line to marry John, there's no question about that. And he isn't the kind of guy who would fight her on it. He's a proud guy with plenty of money of his own.

"Taking her company public does complicate things because a lot of what she's expected to earn won't happen right away. It will take time to build, so people are telling her to put a pause on her marriage plans.

"Jen doesn't want to do that. Her plan is to figure out a prenup that will work. She admits it's a luxury problem, but it's still stressful."

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