EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Still Mourning 'One Who Got Away' As She Recovers From PTSD-Inducing Stalker Scare

Permanently single Jennifer Aniston is still lamenting a man who got away nearly 30 years ago as the Friends beauty lives with the emotional aftermath of two divorces, multiple failed romances and her recent stalker terror.

In 1990 – before Aniston became a household name on the NBC hit – she began dating fellow struggling actor Daniel McDonald, who was nine years her senior, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Jen was born in Los Angeles and raised in New York City, but her parents were strict," a friend told us. "And when she moved back to L.A. and met an older man, he was protective and she felt safe."