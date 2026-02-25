EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Friends Waving Red Flags Over Her Romance With Jim Curtis — 'They Want Her to Stop Writing Checks'

Your tip
Jennifer Aniston's Friends Waving Red Flags Over Her Romance With Jim Curtis — 'They Want Her to Stop Writing Checks'

jennifer anistons friends warn jim curtis romance
Source: MEGA;@JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston's friends raise red flags over her romance with Jim Curtis and financial worries.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 25 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Friends fear Jennifer Aniston is inviting trouble by ignoring hubby-to-be Jim Curtis' cash crunch over his Manhattan money pit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite that, pals claimed Aniston, 56, refuses to see any red flags and is offering her hypnotherapist, honey, 50, all the help he needs, including a blank check.

Friends Fear Financial Red Flags

Source: MEGA

"When Jen is in someone's corner, she's all the way in and so generous. It's a beautiful quality and her friends appreciate it, but they also worry it makes her more vulnerable," said a source.

"As much as Jim does seem like a wonderful person, they can't help but worry when they hear he's got money issues. No one's telling Jen to run for the hills, but they're gently trying to point out that this should be a reason to pump the brakes a bit. But she doesn't see it that way."

The two have been dating for about a year and Jim has more or less moved into the Morning Show star's $21million Los Angeles mansion.

But according to recent reports, his New York City apartment has been a major money drain after he failed to find a renter for months.

Curtis first advertised the two-bedroom, two-bath loft-like condo as a rental in April 2025 for $9,000 a month, then listed again in June for $10,500.

Financial Clouds Over Romance

Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

The rental listing was removed in November and on Dec. 8, he coughed up around $29,500 to pay off a lien on the place that had been hanging over his head since March 2024. He's now reportedly seeking to unload the property for $1.5million.

But none of this has soured Aniston on Curtis – who recently appeared on the Today show to promote his latest book.

"Jen doesn't see financial issues as some big mark against a person's character and she's ready to do whatever she can to help Jim live his best life," said the source.

Jen Pushes Jim’s Comeback

Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

"She's already in full support mode and talking about how she can help him build his profile after the book launch and TV appearances. Jen believes Jim deserves more success and she thinks the world needs to hear his message. It also can't hurt the relationship to have him start earning money at an A-list level, or at least that's her take on it," the insider added.

"Her friends worry that it could go the other way – that she'll invest everything in Jim and get taken advantage of. They just want her to be cautious."

