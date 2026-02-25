EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Friends Waving Red Flags Over Her Romance With Jim Curtis — 'They Want Her to Stop Writing Checks'

"When Jen is in someone's corner, she's all the way in and so generous. It's a beautiful quality and her friends appreciate it, but they also worry it makes her more vulnerable," said a source.

"As much as Jim does seem like a wonderful person, they can't help but worry when they hear he's got money issues. No one's telling Jen to run for the hills, but they're gently trying to point out that this should be a reason to pump the brakes a bit. But she doesn't see it that way."

The two have been dating for about a year and Jim has more or less moved into the Morning Show star's $21million Los Angeles mansion.

But according to recent reports, his New York City apartment has been a major money drain after he failed to find a renter for months.

Curtis first advertised the two-bedroom, two-bath loft-like condo as a rental in April 2025 for $9,000 a month, then listed again in June for $10,500.