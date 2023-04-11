Jen Shah's Legal Team DROPS Ex-'RHOSLC' Star After Claiming Convicted Fraudster Owes Firm $124k
Jen Shah is sitting behind bars without a lawyer. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein signed off on the ex-Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's legal counsel dropping her as a client after the convicted fraudster allegedly failed to pay the law firm more than $124k in legal fees.
Judge Stein signed off on the motion Monday, citing Shah's counsel "has presented satisfactory reasons for withdrawal, namely, that the defendant has allegedly not paid the fees and expenses owed to the firm, despite repeated requests since July of 2022."
ChaudhryLaw PLLC is the criminal defense firm that represented the Bravo alum when she was sentenced to 6.5 years, or 78 months, behind bars after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a massive telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, ChaudhryLaw PLLC filed a motion to withdraw as Shah's legal counsel in March, claiming the embattled Bravolebrity owes the company $124,422.95 in fees and expenses.
Despite no longer representing her, the firm still wants its money. "ChaudhryLaw PLLC has indicated that it will be asserting a retaining lien against Shah," the latest documents read.
Shah is currently serving her time at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, after turning herself over to authorities in February. RadarOnline.com obtained her prison's impressive commissary list — but if she doesn't have money for her attorneys, she certainly won't have the funds for snacks.
Despite the money woes, Shah's ex-lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, recently sang her praises.
“Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line," she said in April. "She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family."