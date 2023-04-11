Jen Shah's Legal Team DROPS Ex-'RHOSLC' Star After Claiming Convicted Fraudster Owes Firm $124k

Judge Stein signed off on the motion Monday, citing Shah's counsel "has presented satisfactory reasons for withdrawal, namely, that the defendant has allegedly not paid the fees and expenses owed to the firm, despite repeated requests since July of 2022."

ChaudhryLaw PLLC is the criminal defense firm that represented the Bravo alum when she was sentenced to 6.5 years, or 78 months, behind bars after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a massive telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly.