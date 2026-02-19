EXCLUSIVE: Jen's Bridal Bootcamp! How Fitness Freak Aniston is Secretly Shredding For Her Wedding
Feb. 19 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Fitness fanatic Jennifer Aniston has upped her workout routine – to prep for saying "I do" to new love Jim Curtis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
What's more, the 57-year-old Hollywood hottie, who's embraced a low-impact fitness regimen, loves flaunting her incredibly cut curves, sources said.
It's hard to believe Aniston could look any better than she does, but with the wedding coming up, she's kicked things up a notch, dished an insider.
Mobility Over Muscle Now
"She's always cared about her body, but now that her hormones have changed and her metabolism has slowed down, she's more intentional."
"She's put a big focus on mobility rather than just strength training."
For the past few years, the Friends star has followed the Pvolve method, which combines low-impact exercises and resistance equipment like bands and gliders.
She aims to do 50-minute sessions three to five times a week – and it's paid off.
Aniston Flaunts Fittest Figure
"I feel like I'm the strongest and most in-shape I've ever been," gushed Aniston, who also follows a strict, fat-free diet.
"In all the workouts I've tried, this one has transformed my body more than any of the others."
A pal added: "Jen's goal recently has been to maintain what she's got, so it's been a bit of a shock to see the results.
"She's added muscle, which isn't easy at her age, and she's made some lifestyle changes with Jim, like eating out less and cutting down on alcohol.
"As a result, she's much more balanced and she's dealing with less inflammation. That's making a big difference in how cut she looks, so she's really thrilled."
Wedding Bells Around The Corner
Now insiders believe wedding bells are right around the corner for Aniston and 50-year-old Jim Curtis, who's a wellness expert and hypnotherapist.
"Their friends are all predicting they'll elope," a source shared. "Then follow it up with a small celebration at home."