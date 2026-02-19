Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Aniston
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jen's Bridal Bootcamp! How Fitness Freak Aniston is Secretly Shredding For Her Wedding

picture of Jennifer Aniston
Source: ZOEY GROSSMAN, COURTESY PVOLVE/MEGA

Jennifer Aniston has been preparing for her wedding with a secret bridal bootcamp and intense fitness shred.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 19 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Fitness fanatic Jennifer Aniston has upped her workout routine – to prep for saying "I do" to new love Jim Curtis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

What's more, the 57-year-old Hollywood hottie, who's embraced a low-impact fitness regimen, loves flaunting her incredibly cut curves, sources said.

It's hard to believe Aniston could look any better than she does, but with the wedding coming up, she's kicked things up a notch, dished an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

Mobility Over Muscle Now

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
picture of Jim Curtis and Jennider Aniston
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Aniston is moving on with her life with new boyfriend Jim Curtis.

Article continues below advertisement

"She's always cared about her body, but now that her hormones have changed and her metabolism has slowed down, she's more intentional."

"She's put a big focus on mobility rather than just strength training."

For the past few years, the Friends star has followed the Pvolve method, which combines low-impact exercises and resistance equipment like bands and gliders.

She aims to do 50-minute sessions three to five times a week – and it's paid off.

Article continues below advertisement

Aniston Flaunts Fittest Figure

Article continues below advertisement
Pvolve method remains central to Aniston's fitness plan as she focuses on mobility and consistency.
Source: ZOEY GROSSMAN, COURTESY PVOLVE/MEGA

Pvolve method remains central to Aniston's fitness plan as she focuses on mobility and consistency.

Article continues below advertisement

"I feel like I'm the strongest and most in-shape I've ever been," gushed Aniston, who also follows a strict, fat-free diet.

"In all the workouts I've tried, this one has transformed my body more than any of the others."

A pal added: "Jen's goal recently has been to maintain what she's got, so it's been a bit of a shock to see the results.

"She's added muscle, which isn't easy at her age, and she's made some lifestyle changes with Jim, like eating out less and cutting down on alcohol.

"As a result, she's much more balanced and she's dealing with less inflammation. That's making a big difference in how cut she looks, so she's really thrilled."

Article continues below advertisement

Wedding Bells Around The Corner

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Kelly Clarkson has shared how she is coping with the tragic loss of her kids' dad to cancer.

Kelly Clarkson Tells How She's Coping With Tragic Loss of Her Kids' Dad to Cancer in Her Most Searing Words Yet

Savannah Guthrie kidnap horror has centered on ailing mom's abduction and desperate rescue efforts.

EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie's Kidnapping Horror — Inside the Terrifying Abduction and Desperate Rescue Efforts for TV Star's Ailing Mom

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Wedding talk surrounds Aniston and Curtis as friends predict a possible elopement.
Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Wedding talk surrounds Aniston and Curtis as friends predict a possible elopement.

Now insiders believe wedding bells are right around the corner for Aniston and 50-year-old Jim Curtis, who's a wellness expert and hypnotherapist.

"Their friends are all predicting they'll elope," a source shared. "Then follow it up with a small celebration at home."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.