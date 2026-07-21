EXCLUSIVE: Kelly and Jelly Sandwich — Insiders Tell How Single Singing Pals Jelly Roll and Kelly Clarkson Can Make Sweet Music Together
July 21 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Newly minted bachelor Jelly Roll has reportedly set his sights on his next conquest – Kelly Clarkson, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Their mutual friends think they'd be a great match because they have so much in common.
"These two have a genuine friendship that's been thriving for years," said a source. "Everyone knows they're like two peas in a pod whenever they get together and the flirty chemistry is a big talking point."
Jelly Roll Moves On Quickly
The Save Me singer, 41, who recently served Bunnie Xo, his wife of almost 10 years, with divorce papers, is a longtime pal of Clarkson, who recently filmed the final episode of her talk show.
Insiders said Bunnie, 46, always resented their close relationship. "She found their vibe pretty annoying, because Jelly never stopped fawning over Kelly and looking for excuses to collaborate on songs with her as well as hang out socially whenever she came to Nashville," a source shared.
The ink was barely dry on his divorce papers before the Grammy winner had moved on. "Since then, he and Kelly have been chatting and texting a lot, and he's planning to go watch her in Vegas," where she's beginning a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 17, says the insider.
Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, her then-manager and the father of her two daughters, in 2020. She then sued him to recover commissions she claimed he wasn't entitled to.
Kelly Turns Focus Back Music
The two settled their dispute in 2024, a year before Blackstock passed away, which spurred her to step back from The Kelly Clarkson Show.
"Jelly was extremely supportive when she went through all that trauma with Brandon," according to the source.
"Now that her talk show gig's officially done and she can put her full focus back on music, she's super keen to team up with Jelly for more duets," said the insider.
Jelly Prepares To Ask Kelly
"They've bonded over a lot more, too, including their weight loss. Right now, he's working up the courage to ask Kelly out on a formal date and there's surely no way she'd say no," said the insider.
"She thinks he's a charming class act and he adores her right back."