EXCLUSIVE: Kelly and Jelly Sandwich — Insiders Tell How Single Singing Pals Jelly Roll and Kelly Clarkson Can Make Sweet Music Together

The Save Me singer, 41, who recently served Bunnie Xo, his wife of almost 10 years, with divorce papers, is a longtime pal of Clarkson, who recently filmed the final episode of her talk show.

Insiders said Bunnie, 46, always resented their close relationship. "She found their vibe pretty annoying, because Jelly never stopped fawning over Kelly and looking for excuses to collaborate on songs with her as well as hang out socially whenever she came to Nashville," a source shared.

The ink was barely dry on his divorce papers before the Grammy winner had moved on. "Since then, he and Kelly have been chatting and texting a lot, and he's planning to go watch her in Vegas," where she's beginning a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 17, says the insider.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, her then-manager and the father of her two daughters, in 2020. She then sued him to recover commissions she claimed he wasn't entitled to.