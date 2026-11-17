Jeffrey Epstein's $582Million in Payments Exposed in Explosive Deutsche Bank Leak — as 3,200 Transactions Come Under Scrutiny
Nov. 17 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Newly leaked documents have stated that German lender Deutsche Bank approved approximately $582million in suspicious payments linked to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can report, more than double the amount previously identified by U.S. Senate investigators.
Epstein allegedly used the bank to funnel vast sums of money through its system as he expanded his global trafficking operation.
Deutsche Bank 'Missed' Thousands of Suspicious Transactions
Financial whistleblowers leaked 15 million Deutsche Bank files, including internal emails, compliance reports and financial records, and discovered what investigators say were major failures to identify and report suspicious transactions linked to the disgraced financier.
According to a report, Deutsche Bank filed 21 suspicious activity reports with U.S. authorities in 2019, flagging 3,200 transactions linked to Epstein and businesses linked to him, totaling around $582million.
That figure is more than double the $250million in suspicious Epstein-linked wire transfers identified in an August investigation by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.
The new report included overlooked checks and transactions involving other banks, including JPMorgan Chase, and Bank of America, which vastly inflated the findings.
The newly flagged transactions, according to Forbes, included payments made to women, transfers involving shell companies, suspected misuse of charitable donations, and payments from billionaire associates including Leon Black and Glenn Dubin.
Jeffrey Epstein's Long Relationship With Deutsche Bank
The report noted that Epstein became a Deutsche Bank client in 2013, despite being convicted five years earlier for soliciting s-x from a minor.
The lender reportedly ignored multiple internal warnings about the businessman, and only ended its relationship with him in December 2018, following fresh scrutiny of his alleged abuse of young women.
Deutsche Bank closed Epstein's two remaining accounts in July 2019, three days after his arrest. An internal investigation identified at least 112 "high-risk transactions" from the convicted s-x offender, and examined potential links to abuse of minors at his Zorro Ranch in New Mexico.
Epstein was also suspected of using the bank to launder money through his charity Gratitude America.
U.S. Banks Faced Similar Accusations
As Radar reported, Wyden and investigators with the Senate Finance Committee spent years examining financial transactions they say helped fund Epstein's s-x trafficking operation.
According to the report, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, and Bank of America did not "retroactively" flag "thousands of questionable transactions" until 2019 — after Epstein had been arrested on federal s-- trafficking charges.
The transactions involved more than $1.4billion moving into and out of Epstein's accounts over nearly two decades, according to investigators.
The findings have raised questions about why the activity was not identified and reported sooner.
Banks Issue Strong Denials
All three banks have already issued strong denials against the report, and its allegations. Deutsche Bank acknowledged its troubled history with Epstein while pointing to changes made since then.
In a statement, the bank said it "regrets its past with Epstein" and has "been transparent in addressing deficiencies and investing in strengthening our control environment in parallel."
A spokesperson for JPMorgan said the bank "strongly disagree(s) with the report's conclusions, which are based on many false claims contradicted by easily-found public information." The spokesperson added that JPMorgan "began flagging suspicious transactions for the government as early as 2002" and "acted appropriately on what we knew, when we knew it, as the law requires."
Bank of America also pushed back, with a spokesperson stating: "We take our legal and regulatory obligations seriously and, as we have previously said, the bank did not facilitate wrongdoing."