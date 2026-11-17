Financial whistleblowers leaked 15 million Deutsche Bank files, including internal emails, compliance reports and financial records, and discovered what investigators say were major failures to identify and report suspicious transactions linked to the disgraced financier.

According to a report, Deutsche Bank filed 21 suspicious activity reports with U.S. authorities in 2019, flagging 3,200 transactions linked to Epstein and businesses linked to him, totaling around $582million.

That figure is more than double the $250million in suspicious Epstein-linked wire transfers identified in an August investigation by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

The new report included overlooked checks and transactions involving other banks, including JPMorgan Chase, and Bank of America, which vastly inflated the findings.

The newly flagged transactions, according to Forbes, included payments made to women, transfers involving shell companies, suspected misuse of charitable donations, and payments from billionaire associates including Leon Black and Glenn Dubin.