Jeffrey Epstein's Victims Score Major Legal Victory Against Justice Department After Claiming Government Exposed Their Names, Photos and Addresses in Files Release
Nov. 25 2026, Published 11:26 a.m. ET
Victims of Jeffrey Epstein have scored a huge legal victory, RadarOnline.com can report, after a federal judge ruled their lawsuit against the Department of Justice can move forward.
The victims claim the Justice Department exposed their names, photos, and home addresses when the government finally released millions of files about the notorious s-x fiend.
A Lawsuit Targeting the DOJ Can Move Forward
According to the lawsuit, which Radar has obtained, the long-awaited federal files appeared to expose unblurred images of young women, including at least one who is naked, prompting accusations that the Department of Justice "failed to protect" the identities of potential victims.
On Tuesday, Nov. 24, U.S. Magistrate Judge Virginia DeMarchia rejected the government's attempt to dismiss their privacy claim, and ruled that the five victims, suing under the pseudonyms Jane Doe 1 through 5, had presented enough facts for their claim under the Privacy Act to move forward.
The women argue the Justice Department "outed approximately 100 victims" in late 2025 and early 2026, "identifying them to the world."
'This Was a Staggering Oversight'
They also accuse the department of putting the need to quickly release the files ahead of victims' privacy, ignoring or refusing requests to remove their information and, in some cases, allegedly retaliating against victims who had spoken out.
A source familiar with the review process said, "This was a staggering oversight. The mandate was clear that victims' identities had to be shielded, yet these images slipped through in a way that should never have happened."
The women have also sued Google and X.AI Corp., saying their AI tools, Google’s AI Mode and X.AI’s Grok, continued sharing the private information. Those claims are proceeding separately.
Photos Reveal Jeffrey Epstein's Perverse Operation
As Radar reported, thousands of photographs, videos, and investigative records tied to Epstein, who died aged 66 in 2019 from an apparent suicide, were made public last December.
While many documents were heavily redacted, footage included unblurred images of young women displayed inside Epstein's Florida home, raising immediate alarm among victim advocates.
In one video, an officer conducting a walkthrough of the property pans across walls lined with framed photographs. Several women appear with faces clearly visible, at least one fully naked, and two others topless.
Another video shows similar imagery, including a photograph of a girl in a blue frame with the word "twinkle" written across it.
Elsewhere, a picture of Epstein seated at a dining table with three women standing behind him appears without any redaction. In scanned versions of the same materials, black boxes obscure some of the women's faces.
Exposed Victims Can't Live Normal Lives
The lack of blurring and subsequent exposure led to instant outrage. But the victims whose identities were suddenly made public faced a much different range of emotions.
One survivor, a young woman known only as "Roza," burst into tears earlier this year at a U.S. House Oversight Committee hearing as she revealed that her identity had been exposed, making it nearly impossible to live her life out of the public eye.
She told the members of the congressional hearing: "I kept my identity protected as Jane Doe. I woke up one day with my name mentioned over 500 times."