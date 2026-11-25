According to the lawsuit, which Radar has obtained, the long-awaited federal files appeared to expose unblurred images of young women, including at least one who is naked, prompting accusations that the Department of Justice "failed to protect" the identities of potential victims.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, U.S. Magistrate Judge Virginia DeMarchia rejected the government's attempt to dismiss their privacy claim, and ruled that the five victims, suing under the pseudonyms Jane Doe 1 through 5, had presented enough facts for their claim under the Privacy Act to move forward.

The women argue the Justice Department "outed approximately 100 victims" in late 2025 and early 2026, "identifying them to the world."