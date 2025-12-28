EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Shame Returns! Andrew Windsor's Ex Sarah Ferguson Spiraling After Losing Lavish Royal Life Over Connections to Sick Pedo

In recent years, Fergie, 66, has reinvented herself as a children's book author. But her scheduled November release – Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way – was reportedly yanked at the 11th hour by its publisher amid her and 65‑year‑old Ex-Prince Andrew's ongoing scandal, and sources say the humiliation is only adding to her angst.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, King Charles recently removed his troublemaker brother Andrew's titles – including that of prince and Duke of York – and ordered him to vacate Royal Lodge, the crown‑owned home he's long shared with Fergie despite their 1996 divorce.

However, Andrew's revocation also means that Ferguson has lost the right to her courtesy title of duchess.

The drastic move came more than three years after the late Queen Elizabeth stripped Andrew of his official duties and palace paycheck following the filing of a blockbuster civil suit against him from Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre, who claimed the randy royal raped her when she was 17.