EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's 'Secret Wife' Unmasked — Radar Names the Woman Who 'Knows Too Much' After Visiting Pedophile in Prison 67 Times

Prison logs confirm Slovak-born model Nadia Marcinko visited the world's most notorious s-x trafficker 67 times during his 13 months in a Florida jail, after he pleaded guilty to solicitation of prostitution with a minor in 2008.

With the desire to unearth any Epstein secrets at an all-time high, there's word his "clients" are quaking in their boots that the dark secrets Epstein took to his grave in 2019 could be exposed by the now 41-year-old.

"It will be like a house of cards collapsing if she flips and starts talking," said Ed Opperman, a renowned private investigator with extensive knowledge of the Epstein scandal. "She knows all the secrets, and she definitely knows everybody that was on Epstein’s private jet, since she was one of the pilots."