EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's 'Secret Wife' Unmasked — Radar Names the Woman Who 'Knows Too Much' After Visiting Pedophile in Prison 67 Times
June 5 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein's so-called "secret wife" has reportedly been found, RadarOnline.com has learned, and is said to have been talking to the feds, while considering an invitation from the House Oversight Committee investigating the s-x fiend.
Now, there are real fears in Epstein's inner circle of clients that the former model knows too much and she could be ready to spill her secrets.
Jeffrey Epstein's Long Lost Love?
Prison logs confirm Slovak-born model Nadia Marcinko visited the world's most notorious s-x trafficker 67 times during his 13 months in a Florida jail, after he pleaded guilty to solicitation of prostitution with a minor in 2008.
With the desire to unearth any Epstein secrets at an all-time high, there's word his "clients" are quaking in their boots that the dark secrets Epstein took to his grave in 2019 could be exposed by the now 41-year-old.
"It will be like a house of cards collapsing if she flips and starts talking," said Ed Opperman, a renowned private investigator with extensive knowledge of the Epstein scandal. "She knows all the secrets, and she definitely knows everybody that was on Epstein’s private jet, since she was one of the pilots."
Nadia Marcinko Could Be Ready to Turn
Marcinko was 18 when she met Epstein in 2003. The well-connected businessman helped her get her visa and financed her pilot training. He even hired her to be his personal pilot on his so-called "Lolita Express."
She was later accused by some victims of recruiting s-x slaves for Epstein's operation and was even named a co-conspirator in his 2008 criminal deal in Florida.
But a trove of top secret documents released as part of the Department of Justice file dump shows she cooperated with investigators — in exchange for help renewing her visa that was set to expire in 2022.
In one document, an FBI agent wrote that between 2018 and 2022, Marcinko "participated in several telephonic and in-person meetings with our office concerning our investigation" into Epstein and his madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, now serving 20 years in prison for trafficking.
A 'Husband/Wife' Relationship
Other emails show Marcinko appeared to have a domestic husband/wife relationship with Epstein and catered to the manipulative man's sexual whims.
She wrote in a 2006 email, "If this is simply about you having s-x with someone else, I don't know how it makes our relationship better. I will try to find girls whe never we are in New York."
A prison source claimed that whenever Marcinko came by, Epstein would say his "wife" was visiting, and revealed "he told her everything" because she thought she was protected from testifying based on spousal privilege.
However, there are no records that indicate Epstein was ever legally married.
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Nadia Marcinko Could Still 'Face Justice'
One legal expert said the reclusive model could still find herself in trouble – regardless of her assumed or actual title.
"Just because he called her his wife doesn’t shield her from being held to justice," said Megan Thomas, a renowned New York attorney who specializes in sexual harassment cases.
"Nadia was subjected to a pattern of physical and psychological abuse, but it doesn’t mean her actions don’t have consequences.
"There is still legal liability under the law, but sometimes in situations like this, they will get more testimony from her in exchange for more leniency and not pressing charges."