EXCLUSIVE: The Second Crazed Thing Jeffrey Epstein Had in Common With Hitler Revealed — After Radar Told How They Both 'Shared Same Rage Over Their Mutant Micro-Penises'
Nov. 21 2025, Published 8:06 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein is being linked to Adolf Hitler in a disturbing new way, as sources tell RadarOnline.com the disgraced financier not only shared the Nazi leader's sexual insecurities over their "mutant micro-penises," but also admired the fascist loon's eugenics-driven dreams of engineering a so-called super race.
Fresh parallels are being drawn between the two following revelations. Epstein, who died in an apparent suicide aged 66 in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking, once planned to create an enhanced human bloodline using his own DNA at his infamous New Mexico ranch.
Eugenics-Driven Super Race
The scheme, discussed with scientists and associates in the early 2000s, mirrored the Nazis' fixation on eugenics, a program Hitler used to justify forced sterilization and the murder of disabled people in pursuit of an Aryan ideal.
One law-enforcement source said: "Hitler was obsessed with producing a genetically 'perfect' race, and Epstein was also a big fan of those ideas. This wasn't just pseudoscience to him. It was part of how he imagined his legacy."
Epstein spoke openly about impregnating 20 women at a time at his Zorro Ranch, a 33,000-sq-ft compound near Santa Fe.
His ambitions, described by one associate as "transhumanism," drew comparisons to the eugenics ideology that underpinned the Nazi regime.
Historian sources note this included policies in which more than 400,000 people were forcibly sterilized and millions were murdered to achieve racial "purity."
A separate investigator familiar with Epstein's circle claimed: "He talked about seeding the planet with his DNA. It was chilling to hear someone echo ideas the Nazis once used to justify atrocities."
Famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz has said he was appalled by Epstein's interest in genetic manipulation, noting the historical echoes behind it.
"Everyone speculated about whether these scientists were more interested in his views or more interested in his money," he said. Harvard cognitive psychologist Steven Pinker also dismissed Epstein's supposed intellectualism, calling him an "intellectual impostor."
Rage Over 'Microscopic' Manhood
Epstein's Hitler-style master-race obsession has resurfaced after RadarOnline.com revealed his rumored genital deformity, which he's said to share with Hitler, contributed to his warped, violent, domination-seeking behavior.
Epstein grooming victim Rina Oh, 46, revealed about Epstein's shrunken manhood – said to be a "microscopic," just like scientists now think Hitler's was: "He had an extremely deformed penis."
She added: "Some people have described it as the shape of an egg. I think it was more of the shape of a lemon, and it was really small when it was fully erect. It was probably like two inches."
Oh added Epstein's physical condition fueled volatility.
"He carried this constant rage, and you could feel it," she said.
Secret Shame and Volatility
Former associates described a man oscillating between charm and fury.
One said: "He hated being mocked. He hated being questioned." Another source added, "It wasn't just vanity over his manhood, or lack thereof, it was an obsession that drove his warped behavior."
The resurfaced claims about Epstein's shame over his shriveled privates coincided with a Channel 4 investigation suggesting Hitler may have suffered from Kallmann syndrome, a genetic disorder linked to underdeveloped genitalia.
Professor Turi King, who led the study into the dictator's genetics, said: "If he were to look at his own genetic results, he'd almost certainly have sent himself to the gas chambers."
Horrifying Parallels
A source involved in the Epstein investigation added: "When you look at Hitler's genetic profile and compare it to victim testimony about Epstein's deformities, the parallels are horrifying. Both projected power while privately wrestling with deep sexual humiliation."
Oh also described Epstein's toxic relationship with his now-jailed fixer, lover, and madam Ghislaine Maxwell, 63, saying, "Their relationship was very awful, very strange... Ghislaine was snickering at him in that British accent, and they were throwing insults at each other."