EXCLUSIVE: The Second Crazed Thing Jeffrey Epstein Had in Common With Hitler Revealed — After Radar Told How They Both 'Shared Same Rage Over Their Mutant Micro-Penises'

The scheme, discussed with scientists and associates in the early 2000s, mirrored the Nazis' fixation on eugenics, a program Hitler used to justify forced sterilization and the murder of disabled people in pursuit of an Aryan ideal.

One law-enforcement source said: "Hitler was obsessed with producing a genetically 'perfect' race, and Epstein was also a big fan of those ideas. This wasn't just pseudoscience to him. It was part of how he imagined his legacy."

Epstein spoke openly about impregnating 20 women at a time at his Zorro Ranch, a 33,000-sq-ft compound near Santa Fe.

His ambitions, described by one associate as "transhumanism," drew comparisons to the eugenics ideology that underpinned the Nazi regime.

Historian sources note this included policies in which more than 400,000 people were forcibly sterilized and millions were murdered to achieve racial "purity."

A separate investigator familiar with Epstein's circle claimed: "He talked about seeding the planet with his DNA. It was chilling to hear someone echo ideas the Nazis once used to justify atrocities."

Famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz has said he was appalled by Epstein's interest in genetic manipulation, noting the historical echoes behind it.

"Everyone speculated about whether these scientists were more interested in his views or more interested in his money," he said. Harvard cognitive psychologist Steven Pinker also dismissed Epstein's supposed intellectualism, calling him an "intellectual impostor."