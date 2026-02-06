EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Secret Plastic Surgery Consultations Exposed — New DOJ Docs Reveal Vile Pedo 'Met With' World's Top Face-Transplant Doctor in NYC
Feb. 6 2026, Published 4:06 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein was having secret appointments with the world's most famous plastic surgeon to do whole face transplants.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the late pedophile had a hush-hush meeting with Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez at his New York clinic.
DOJ Docs Flag Surgeon Repeatedly
The medic was mentioned 38 times in the recent Department of Justice's Epstein file dump releasing three million docs and photos.
Epstein was put onto the pioneering surgeon by his doctor, Bruce Moskowitz, in 2018, when it was known worldwide that he was a convicted sex offender.
By which point, he'd already served 18 months in prison for having sex with a girl under the age of 18 but had largely been forgiven of his dreadful crimes by his gang of sex-mad cronies like Bill Clinton and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
Yet, around the time he got in touch with Dr. Rodriguez, the noose was tightening, as there were increasing reports in the press regarding his pedophila – and he was just a year away from being arrested by the FBI in July 2019.
Emails Detail Appointments
In one email dated July 10, 2018, his personal assistant Lesley Groff sends Epstein's paperwork for an appointment the following day at 9 in the morning at the exclusive NYU Langone hospital, where Dr. Rodriguez still heads up the plastic surgery department.
On the day, Groff then sends out an email of Epstein’s schedule, which had Dr. Rodriguez penciled in at 9am – before a lunch date at 1.30pm with hotshot lawyer Kenneth Starr.
Groff states that "JoJo to Drive You. Take your Medicare Card, United Healthcare Card and ID" – the JoJo reference is likely his Filipino housekeeper, Jojo Fontanilla.
World’s Most Complete Face Transplant
The eminent surgeon hit the headlines in 2015 when he rebuilt the whole face of volunteer fireman Patrick Hardison, who was rescuing a woman he thought was trapped in a blaze.
Hardison had lost his ears, eyebrows and all his hair, and his face had been destroyed by scorching burns.
Dr. Rodriguez achieved, at the time, the world's most complete face transplant.
Phone Call Confirmed From Paris
Previous to the face-to-face meeting, emails reveal that Epstein had a phone call with Dr. Rodriguez on 20 June 2018 while the pedo was in Paris.
Groff emailed to say: "You are confirmed to receive a phone call from Dr. Rodriguez on Wed. June 20th at 3pm EST, 9pm Paris time. (Dr. Rodriguez is in surgery today, out on Monday, surgery Tues...the earliest is Wed June 20th).
"I was also told Dr. Rodriguez really does not do phone consultations, but she would schedule this for you anyway... Dr. Rodriguez will call your cell."
The following year, Epstein died at age 66 on August 10, 2019, while being held in federal custody at New York City's Metropolitan Correctional Center.
His death was ruled a suicide by hanging as he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges.