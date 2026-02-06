Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Secret Plastic Surgery Consultations Exposed — New DOJ Docs Reveal Vile Pedo 'Met With' World's Top Face-Transplant Doctor in NYC

Around the time of his meeting, he was just a year away from being arrested by the FBI in July 2019.
Source: Department Of Justice

Around the time of his meeting, he was just a year away from being arrested by the FBI in July 2019.

Contact us by Email

Feb. 6 2026, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jeffrey Epstein was having secret appointments with the world's most famous plastic surgeon to do whole face transplants.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the late pedophile had a hush-hush meeting with Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez at his New York clinic.

Article continues below advertisement

DOJ Docs Flag Surgeon Repeatedly

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
The sick pedo had a hush-hush meeting with Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez at his New York clinic.
Source: Department Of Justice

The sick pedo had a hush-hush meeting with Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez at his New York clinic.

Article continues below advertisement

The medic was mentioned 38 times in the recent Department of Justice's Epstein file dump releasing three million docs and photos.

Epstein was put onto the pioneering surgeon by his doctor, Bruce Moskowitz, in 2018, when it was known worldwide that he was a convicted sex offender.

By which point, he'd already served 18 months in prison for having sex with a girl under the age of 18 but had largely been forgiven of his dreadful crimes by his gang of sex-mad cronies like Bill Clinton and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Yet, around the time he got in touch with Dr. Rodriguez, the noose was tightening, as there were increasing reports in the press regarding his pedophila – and he was just a year away from being arrested by the FBI in July 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Emails Detail Appointments

Article continues below advertisement
The medic was mentioned 38 times in the recent Department of Justice's Epstein file dump.
Source: Department Of Justice

The medic was mentioned 38 times in the recent Department of Justice's Epstein file dump.

Article continues below advertisement
The leaked messages have been released in the latest batch.
Source: Department Of Justice

The leaked messages have been released in the latest batch.

Article continues below advertisement

In one email dated July 10, 2018, his personal assistant Lesley Groff sends Epstein's paperwork for an appointment the following day at 9 in the morning at the exclusive NYU Langone hospital, where Dr. Rodriguez still heads up the plastic surgery department.

On the day, Groff then sends out an email of Epstein’s schedule, which had Dr. Rodriguez penciled in at 9am – before a lunch date at 1.30pm with hotshot lawyer Kenneth Starr.

Groff states that "JoJo to Drive You. Take your Medicare Card, United Healthcare Card and ID" – the JoJo reference is likely his Filipino housekeeper, Jojo Fontanilla.

Article continues below advertisement

World’s Most Complete Face Transplant

Article continues below advertisement
Epstein was having secret appointments with the world’s most famous plastic surgeon
Source: Department Of Justice

Epstein was having secret appointments with the world’s most famous plastic surgeon.

Article continues below advertisement

The eminent surgeon hit the headlines in 2015 when he rebuilt the whole face of volunteer fireman Patrick Hardison, who was rescuing a woman he thought was trapped in a blaze.

Hardison had lost his ears, eyebrows and all his hair, and his face had been destroyed by scorching burns.

Dr. Rodriguez achieved, at the time, the world's most complete face transplant.

Article continues below advertisement

Phone Call Confirmed From Paris

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Lil' Jon and Nathan Smith

Lil Jon's Son Believed to Be Dead After Body Is Found in Pond — After Rapper Begged for Prayers for Missing 27-Year-Old

Composite photo of Aubrey Laitsch and Erika Kirk

'I Have Questions': Ex-TPUSA Staffer Suspects She Was Fired for 'Questioning the Narrative' Around Charlie Kirk's Assassination — And Rips into Erika's Leadership

Article continues below advertisement
Epstein had a phone call with Dr. Rodriguez on 20 June 2018 while the pedo was in Paris.
Source: Department Of Justice

Epstein had a phone call with Dr. Rodriguez on 20 June 2018 while the pedo was in Paris.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Previous to the face-to-face meeting, emails reveal that Epstein had a phone call with Dr. Rodriguez on 20 June 2018 while the pedo was in Paris.

Groff emailed to say: "You are confirmed to receive a phone call from Dr. Rodriguez on Wed. June 20th at 3pm EST, 9pm Paris time. (Dr. Rodriguez is in surgery today, out on Monday, surgery Tues...the earliest is Wed June 20th).

"I was also told Dr. Rodriguez really does not do phone consultations, but she would schedule this for you anyway... Dr. Rodriguez will call your cell."

Article continues below advertisement

The following year, Epstein died at age 66 on August 10, 2019, while being held in federal custody at New York City's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

His death was ruled a suicide by hanging as he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Article continues below advertisement
The emails show details about secret meetings.
Source: Department Of Justice

The emails show details about secret meetings.

The emails show phone calls being scheduled.
Source: Department Of Justice

The emails show phone calls being scheduled.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.