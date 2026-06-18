Epstein's Madame Ghislaine Maxwell 'Felt Up 14-Year-Old' Girl to Check If She Had a 'Great Body' for Vile Pedo and His Pals
June 18 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET
Convicted felon Ghislaine Maxwell's involvement in Jeffrey Epstein's crimes was once again documented in James Patterson's Filthy Rich: The Jeffrey Epstein Story: 10 Years Later, including details on the moment she checked if a 14-year-old's body, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Maxwell often was responsible for coordinating sexual encounters for Epstein, who was once convicted of solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor before later federal sex trafficking charges, which were unable to be taken to trial due to his alleged suicide.
Maxwell Allegedly Felt Up 'Vulnerable' Girl Before Abuse
According to the book: "The prosecution presented twenty-four witnesses over the course of ten days in making their case that between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell had lured girls as young as fourteen into Epstein’s hands."
The book, co-authored with John Connolly and Tim Malloy, added: "Maxwell had not only been present during some of the abuse, they said, but she’d also participated at some points."
The trial included testimony from three anonymous women – Carolyn, Jane, and Katie. Additionally, Annie Farmer waived her right to anonymity.
Carolyn detailed her experience to the court, describing Maxwell's methods with her before presenting her to the financier.
Carolyn, who was 14 at the time, was allegedly recruited by the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre.
The book claimed: "As the daughter of an alcoholic mother and already a victim of childhood sexual abuse, Carolyn had been extra vulnerable. She told the court how Maxwell 'came in and felt my b----- and my hips and my buttocks and said... that I had a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends.'"
Four Women Testified Against Maxwell
Jane exposed similar assault allegations, alleging o----- were a common fixture.
"Jane claimed that Epstein had begun sexually abusing her when she was fourteen, and that Maxwell had both watched and joined in. She'd met the older woman at a youth arts camp in Michigan," the authors explained.
In one instance, she recalled "hands everywhere."
Maxwell Allegedly Mirrored Expectations for Victims
The book further alleged Maxwell, who recently sparked a prison lockdown, mirrored to an underage Giuffre what expectations of her were. The authors detailed an alleged incident at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, where Giuffre, then under the surname Roberts, was allegedly invited to massage Epstein.
She was interested in learning to be a masseuse, but didn't know the price tag her decision would have.
Maxwell, who Pam Bondi recently said should "die in prison," greeted the girl when she arrived. She taught her how to interact with a nude Epstein under the guise of standard masseuse work and techniques.
A court filing regarding Giuffre's experience recalled: "The minor girl was apprehensive about doing this, but, in fear, proceeded to follow Ms. Maxwell by removing everything but her underwear. She was then ordered to remove her underwear and straddle [Epstein]. The encounter escalated, with [Epstein] and Ms. Maxwell sexually assaulting, battering, exploiting, and abusing [Roberts] in various ways and in various locations, including the steam room and the shower."
'Filthy Rich' Details Jeffrey Epstein's Vile Lifestyle
Epstein's life was dissected in the book, especially his relationships with underage girls and his peculiar accumulation of wealth. Filthy Rich hinges on the assertion that, for Epstein, the abuse of underage girls was a particularly normal part of his day.
So much so, the concept of being with an underage girl, the book claims, was as commonplace as any other aspect of his routine.
"Jeffrey Epstein’s morning routine is precise and unvarying. First, he spends twenty-five minutes in silence, visualizing the day ahead as he digests the guava, banana, and Müeslix that his chef prepares for him — the same way every day — at six in the morning. Then Epstein walks a third of a mile up to South County Road, pausing once in a while to take deep, restorative breaths," the book described.
It continued, "For Jeffrey Epstein, it’s just part of the daily routine."
The authors then offered a key point. "There's a delicious twist," they wrote.
However, it's not the presentation of a girl that stands out, just that "one of the girls is a first timer."