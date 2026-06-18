Epstein's Madame Ghislaine Maxwell 'Felt Up 14-Year-Old' Girl to Check If She Had a 'Great Body' for Vile Pedo and His Pals

Maxwell often was responsible for coordinating sexual encounters for Epstein, who was once convicted of solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor before later federal sex trafficking charges, which were unable to be taken to trial due to his alleged suicide .

Convicted felon Ghislaine Maxwell 's involvement in Jeffrey Epstein 's crimes was once again documented in James Patterson's Filthy Rich: The Jeffrey Epstein Story: 10 Years Later, including details on the moment she checked if a 14-year-old's body, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

According to the book: "The prosecution presented twenty-four witnesses over the course of ten days in making their case that between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell had lured girls as young as fourteen into Epstein’s hands."

The book, co-authored with John Connolly and Tim Malloy, added: "Maxwell had not only been present during some of the abuse, they said, but she’d also participated at some points."

The trial included testimony from three anonymous women – Carolyn, Jane, and Katie. Additionally, Annie Farmer waived her right to anonymity.

Carolyn detailed her experience to the court, describing Maxwell's methods with her before presenting her to the financier.

Carolyn, who was 14 at the time, was allegedly recruited by the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

The book claimed: "As the daughter of an alcoholic mother and already a victim of childhood sexual abuse, Carolyn had been extra vulnerable. She told the court how Maxwell 'came in and felt my b----- and my hips and my buttocks and said... that I had a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends.'"