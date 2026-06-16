EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Ross' Grief Over Comic Pals' Deaths Changed His Comedy — After 'Roastmaster General' Was Shaken to Core by Passings of Bob Saget, Gilbert Gottfried and Norm Macdonald

Speaking about the evolution of his Banana show, Ross explained how revisiting old material helped him recognize how much his views on loss had remained the same throughout his life.

He said: "The show was too intense for me emotionally back then, but I realized people were getting something out of it. People would stop me. For 30 years, people would go, 'Whatever happened to that show about your grandfather?' I always think about that. And there was that emotional thought in there of mourning.

"I say in the show, 'Human beings were made to mourn and then move on. You can't mourn forever or a part of you dies.'

"I learned that young. And 30 years later when (Bob) Saget, Gilbert Gottfried and Norm Macdonald died, I realized, I still kind of feel that way.

"You can mourn them and remember them, but you can't let that define you or bring you down."

Ross said the trio of comics' deaths encouraged him to revisit material he first developed in the mid-1990s after the death of his grandfather, whose advice to always "take a banana for the ride" became the title and central metaphor of the production.

The comedian also credited actor Jim Carrey with helping him pursue his Broadway ambitions after years of treating the idea as an unrealistic dream.

Ross said: "(Jim) would berate me for playing (the show) down. I'd be like, 'Don't jinx it.' He'd go, 'This is going to Broadway. You have to say it, and other people will hear that and help it come true.'"