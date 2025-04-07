Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Celebs

See the Shocking Pictures: Jeff Ross Left Looking Unrecognizable As He's Hospitalized for Severe Allergic Reaction to a Surprising Food Item

Photo of Jeff Ross
Source: MEGA;@therealjeffreyross/instagram

Jeff Ross revealed shocking photos of himself following a bizarre allergic reaction.

Profile Image

April 7 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jeff Ross has shared shocking photos of his severe allergic reaction – and the comedian looked unrecognizable, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ross, 59, had to be rushed to the hospital after eating ice cream.

Article continues below advertisement
jeff ross allergic reaction photos hospitalized burrata ice cream
Source: MEGA;@therealjeffreyross/instagram

Ross was rushed to the ER after eating burrata ice cream.

Article continues below advertisement

On Instagram, Ross welcomed fans reactions to his swollen face in a series of photos he shared captioned, "ROAST ME."

The comedian, who is currently on tour, explained he and his band went out following the opening night of his one-man show, Take a Banana for the Ride, in Mill Valley, California.

He wrote: "Afterwards, me and the band celebrated with some burrata ice cream at a restaurant down the street courtesy of the nice owner. It was delicious. Seriously yummy."

Article continues below advertisement
therealjeffreyross
Source: @therealjeffreyross/instagram

The comedian joked he looked like Mickey Rouke at the end of 'The Wrestler.'

Article continues below advertisement

While the burrata ice cream was "seriously yummy," Ross began feeling ill shortly after consuming the tasty treat – and soon found himself in the emergency room.

He continued: "But my lips blew up and I spent the entire night in the ER. It was my first allergic reaction ever.

"I guess that's pretty remarkable considering I’m constantly shoving whatever food is in front of me into my face."

In the photos, Ross' bottom lip was protruding outward on one side and his eyelids also appeared to be swollen.

Article continues below advertisement

After spending a night at the hospital, he went on to praise staff, writing: "Thank you to the overnight shift at MarinHealth Medical Center for only roasting me a lightly."

The comedian then took a jab at Mickey Rouke as he declared the show must go on, adding: "DESPITE LOOKING LIKE MICKEY ROURKE at the end of “The Wrestler”… I WILL BE TAKING A NAP AND BACK ON STAGE HERE IN MILL VALLEY NEAR SAN FRANCISCO AT 730pm TONIGHT."

Some of Ross' famous friends reacted to his hospital snaps in the comment section.

Article continues below advertisement
jeff ross allergic reaction photos hospitalized burrata ice cream
Source: MEGA

Ross thanked hospital staff as he told fans his San Francisco show would proceed as planned.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
val kilmer family

Funeral Plans for Val Kilmer 'On Hold' As Family Mourns Death of 'Top Gun' Icon After Brutal Throat Cancer Fight

Photo of Jay North

EXCLUSIVE: How Late 'Dennis' Actor Died a Real-Life Menace — With Child Star's Cousin Accusing Him of Abandoning Her When She Was Homeless… Along With His Mom's 20 Cats

Article continues below advertisement

Comedian Josh Wolf mocked, "Didn’t even notice a difference," while Tom Green commented, "Ouch! Get well soon, Jeff!"

NSYNC's Joey Fatone added: "Sloth love chunk …and I can always be your chunk! Speedy recovery, my brother."

An American Werewolf in London star Griffin Dune likened Ross' allergic reaction look to the 2004 Six Flags commercial featuring "Mr. Six," a dancing bald elderly man, writing: "Your work in the 6 Flags commercials still holds up."

Pippa Pierce wrote, "Joan Rivers would be proud," in apparent reference to Ross' swollen lips.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo sent Ross well wishes for a speedy recovery.

She wrote: "Oh no! How dare burrata do that to you!?!? Hope you’re better already! Love you!"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.