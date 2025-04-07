See the Shocking Pictures: Jeff Ross Left Looking Unrecognizable As He's Hospitalized for Severe Allergic Reaction to a Surprising Food Item
Jeff Ross has shared shocking photos of his severe allergic reaction – and the comedian looked unrecognizable, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ross, 59, had to be rushed to the hospital after eating ice cream.
On Instagram, Ross welcomed fans reactions to his swollen face in a series of photos he shared captioned, "ROAST ME."
The comedian, who is currently on tour, explained he and his band went out following the opening night of his one-man show, Take a Banana for the Ride, in Mill Valley, California.
He wrote: "Afterwards, me and the band celebrated with some burrata ice cream at a restaurant down the street courtesy of the nice owner. It was delicious. Seriously yummy."
While the burrata ice cream was "seriously yummy," Ross began feeling ill shortly after consuming the tasty treat – and soon found himself in the emergency room.
He continued: "But my lips blew up and I spent the entire night in the ER. It was my first allergic reaction ever.
"I guess that's pretty remarkable considering I’m constantly shoving whatever food is in front of me into my face."
In the photos, Ross' bottom lip was protruding outward on one side and his eyelids also appeared to be swollen.
After spending a night at the hospital, he went on to praise staff, writing: "Thank you to the overnight shift at MarinHealth Medical Center for only roasting me a lightly."
The comedian then took a jab at Mickey Rouke as he declared the show must go on, adding: "DESPITE LOOKING LIKE MICKEY ROURKE at the end of “The Wrestler”… I WILL BE TAKING A NAP AND BACK ON STAGE HERE IN MILL VALLEY NEAR SAN FRANCISCO AT 730pm TONIGHT."
Some of Ross' famous friends reacted to his hospital snaps in the comment section.
Comedian Josh Wolf mocked, "Didn’t even notice a difference," while Tom Green commented, "Ouch! Get well soon, Jeff!"
NSYNC's Joey Fatone added: "Sloth love chunk …and I can always be your chunk! Speedy recovery, my brother."
An American Werewolf in London star Griffin Dune likened Ross' allergic reaction look to the 2004 Six Flags commercial featuring "Mr. Six," a dancing bald elderly man, writing: "Your work in the 6 Flags commercials still holds up."
Pippa Pierce wrote, "Joan Rivers would be proud," in apparent reference to Ross' swollen lips.
Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo sent Ross well wishes for a speedy recovery.
She wrote: "Oh no! How dare burrata do that to you!?!? Hope you’re better already! Love you!"