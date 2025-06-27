Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Garlin's 'Neurosis' Behind Him Shockingly Storming Away From Comedy Gig As Organizers Dared to Pay His $800 Fee by Check Instead of Cash

jeff garlin comedy gig walkout check payment
Source: MEGA

Jeff Garlin stormed out of a comedy gig simply because organizers wanted to pay his $800 fee by check instead of cash.

June 27 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Fans who showed up to see comic Jeff Garlin headline a country-club comedy dinner had to curb their enthusiasm when the star walked out – because the organizers dared to pay his $800 fee by check instead of in cash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 63-year-old Curb Your Enthusiasm star refused to take the mic at the tony Calabasas Country Club in Southern California, reportedly leaving about 40 paying – and unamused – audience members in the lurch.

And we can reveal Garlin's neurotic personality was the real reason for him blowing up.

Complicated Man

jeff garlin comedy gig walkout check payment
Source: MEGA

Garlin is said to be a complex character.

"The crowd was p-----," admitted an insider. "Most of them had come to see Jeff."

Comedy nights at the club rotate with bingo nights and other special events.

Garlin's first love is stand-up – he launched his career in the 1980s as part of Chicago's Second City comedy troupe at the same time as future comedy stars Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert.

jeff garlin comedy gig walkout check payment
Source: MEGA

The comic earned millions from 'The Goldbergs' and 'Toy Story.'

An insider said Garlin isn't likely to sweat the 800 bucks, because of fat paychecks from all 12 seasons of the HBO hit playing Larry David's best friend and manager, Jeff Greene, and his starring role on 10 seasons of ABC's The Goldbergs – in addition to voice roles in Cars 2, ParaNorman, two Toy Story sequels and WALL-E.

"Jeff can be a very neurotic guy," said the insider. "He can get hung up on things – that's why this happened."

