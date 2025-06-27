EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Garlin's 'Neurosis' Behind Him Shockingly Storming Away From Comedy Gig As Organizers Dared to Pay His $800 Fee by Check Instead of Cash

Fans who showed up to see comic Jeff Garlin headline a country-club comedy dinner had to curb their enthusiasm when the star walked out – because the organizers dared to pay his $800 fee by check instead of in cash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 63-year-old Curb Your Enthusiasm star refused to take the mic at the tony Calabasas Country Club in Southern California, reportedly leaving about 40 paying – and unamused – audience members in the lurch.

And we can reveal Garlin's neurotic personality was the real reason for him blowing up.