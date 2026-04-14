Jeff Bezos' Stance on Having A Child with Lauren Sanchez Revealed After Ex-Journalist's Claim She'd 'Have a Baby Tomorrow' with Amazon Boss

According to insiders, it's a subject the couple — who already have seven children combined with previous partners — regularly discuss.

A source told the Daily Mail: "Even though it was last year, Jeff and Lauren are still in the honeymoon phase from their wedding. They can't get enough of each other.

"Whether you want to call them soulmates or not, they are and were made for each other," continued the source. "The love for each other and their blended family brings them so much joy. So, when it was mentioned that she would have a baby with him tomorrow, he ate it up and loved it. It's what she tells him all the time as well."