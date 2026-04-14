Jeff Bezos' Stance on Having A Child with Lauren Sanchez Revealed After Ex-Journalist's Claim She'd 'Have a Baby Tomorrow' with Amazon Boss
April 14 2026, Updated 1:09 p.m. ET
Jeff Bezos has secretly confided in pals what he really thinks about his broody wife Lauren Sánchez's desire to have a baby.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Amazon boss, 62, was moved by Sanchez’s claim she'd "have a baby tomorrow" with him.
'Their Blended Family Brings Them So Much Joy'
According to insiders, it's a subject the couple — who already have seven children combined with previous partners — regularly discuss.
A source told the Daily Mail: "Even though it was last year, Jeff and Lauren are still in the honeymoon phase from their wedding. They can't get enough of each other.
"Whether you want to call them soulmates or not, they are and were made for each other," continued the source. "The love for each other and their blended family brings them so much joy. So, when it was mentioned that she would have a baby with him tomorrow, he ate it up and loved it. It's what she tells him all the time as well."
Adoption Ruled Out
The couple, who have a combined income of over $250million, may see each other as "soulmates" but the insider doubts whether the pair will actually go down the baby route — believing talk about having kids together is likely to be a symbol of their love.
The source shared: "(Lauren's comment) was said both in jest but seriously, to show the love she has for him. They aren't going to adopt a child or anything like that. It was said in a fun and loving way, because she is so in love with him and he shares the same love and respect for her."
"Jeff loves her, and bringing up having kids is just the icing on the cake," the source added.
Trouble in Paradise?
Radar recently told that despite their gushing baby talk, the pair are also reportedly showing signs of mutual frustration.
The former TV news anchor, 56, openly asked that Bezos leave her alone to pose solo on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars bash in March, while he failed to crack a smile for nearly the entire time.
An insider explained why the once-PDA happy lovebirds seem more distant, even when cameras aren't pointed their way.
"I had people at the Vanity Fair party at the Oscars, and they were really awkward to one another, not only inside the party, but on the red carpet," Hollywood insider Rob Shuter revealed on Mauareen Callahan's The Nerve podcast about how the tensions were still there when the cameras weren't on Sánchez and Bezos.
"Normally, couples in crisis actually put on a really good show on the carpet. They overcompensate," the longtime Tinseltown vet explained, hinting at duos such as Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's loved-up red carpet PDA displays while their marriage was in shambles behind the scenes.
"These two were really awkward on the carpet. And there's one moment where she really didn't want him in the photographs. She now believes her own hype," Shuter spilled about how Sánchez.
"She has got a ring on that finger," Shuter observed while opining on Sánchez's desire to have solo moments on the red carpet. "So, she doesn't really need him anymore in her mind to be fabulous."