Lauren Sánchez Wants to Be a Mom Again at 56: Ex-Journalist Says She'd 'Have a Baby Tomorrow' with Husband Jeff Bezos, 62

Sánchez, who is already mom to grown up children Nikko Gonzalez, 25, Evan Whitesell, 19, and Ella Whitesell, 18, from two previous marriages, told The New York Times: "I would have a baby tomorrow."

Sánchez, whose husband's net worth is reportedly $248.8billion, also said she believes she is 20 percent happier than the average person – but she claimed her permanent good mood is nothing to do with her extreme wealth.

"If baseline is here," she said, holding her hand at about her chest, "I'm up here," she said, with her other hand above her head.

Sánchez and Bezos married in a three day extravaganza in Venice last summer. Since then, she says the pair have transformed into a "unit."