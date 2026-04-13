Lauren Sánchez Wants to Be a Mom Again at 56: Ex-Journalist Says She'd 'Have a Baby Tomorrow' with Husband Jeff Bezos, 62
April 13 2026, Published 12:34 p.m. ET
Lauren Sánchez wants to become a mom again at 56 years old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former journalist made the surprising admission in a new interview, but her reps later clarified that she is not currently expecting.
Happiness Nothing To Do With Wealth
Sánchez, who is already mom to grown up children Nikko Gonzalez, 25, Evan Whitesell, 19, and Ella Whitesell, 18, from two previous marriages, told The New York Times: "I would have a baby tomorrow."
Sánchez, whose husband's net worth is reportedly $248.8billion, also said she believes she is 20 percent happier than the average person – but she claimed her permanent good mood is nothing to do with her extreme wealth.
"If baseline is here," she said, holding her hand at about her chest, "I'm up here," she said, with her other hand above her head.
Sánchez and Bezos married in a three day extravaganza in Venice last summer. Since then, she says the pair have transformed into a "unit."
What Is Sánchez and Bezos' Daily Routine?
They do everything together; starting their day at 6am by listing aloud ten things they are grateful for, then working out with a trainer before going about their business.
From there, Sánchez said she and her husband drink their morning coffee in a sunroom — hers from a mug that reads "Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again," and his from a mug she got him that spells "HUNK" in symbols from the periodic table — as they watch the sunrise.
The couple also play pickleball six days a week.
With everything they do, Sánchez said, they do it together.
"I talk about everything with him," she said of her husband. "Everything! Jeff is my best friend and I don't say that lightly."
Rumors of a Relationship on the Rocks
Despite her glowing review of their marriage, their relationship is already reportedly showing signs of mutual frustration.
As Radar previously reported, the former TV news anchor, 56, openly asked that Bezos, 62, leave her alone to pose solo on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars bash in March, while he failed to crack a smile for nearly the entire time.
An insider explained why the once-PDA happy lovebirds seem more distant, even when cameras aren't pointed their way.
"I had people at the Vanity Fair party at the Oscars, and they were really awkward to one another, not only inside the party, but on the red carpet," Hollywood insider Rob Shuter revealed on Mauareen Callahan's The Nerve podcast about how the tensions were still there when the cameras weren't on Sánchez and Bezos.
"Normally, couples in crisis actually put on a really good show on the carpet. They overcompensate," the longtime Tinseltown vet explained, hinting at duos such as Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's loved-up red carpet PDA displays while their marriage was in shambles behind the scenes.
"These two were really awkward on the carpet. And there's one moment where she really didn't want him in the photographs. She now believes her own hype," Shuter spilled about how Sánchez.
"She has got a ring on that finger," Shuter observed while opining on Sánchez's desire to have solo moments on the red carpet. "So, she doesn't really need him anymore in her mind to be fabulous."