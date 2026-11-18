"Then we got together on Friday to spend a couple of hours looking at all those screen tests and reviewing all that," Bezos recounted, calling all the performers "extraordinarily talented."

"By the time we got to this list of five, they were all amazing. But there was something special about Rob and his performances. And it was kind of immediately undebated," he added.

Initially, Pattinson appeared to be a long shot given the form for newly recruited 007s to be not household names globally.

But Bezos, who was speaking onstage at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World conference in Menlo Park, California, said Pattinson, 40, became the obvious choice during auditions.

The 62-year-old added: "We sort of thought maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown. But in the screening test, it was so obvious, he is James Bond."