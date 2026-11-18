Jeff Bezos Says Robert Pattinson Named New James Bond 3 Days Before Announcement — Amid Rumors Actor Was Lauren Sánchez's Top Choice
Nov. 18 2026, Published 3:10 p.m. ET
Jeff Bezos has claimed Robert Pattinson was chosen as the new James Bond just three days before the official announcement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The billionaire was involved in the decision process regarding Daniel Craig's successor in the iconic role, after Amazon MGM Studios assumed creative control of the long-running franchise last year.
An Early Decision
The film's bosses whittled down the contenders to five and finally plumped for Pattinson, who emerged as a serious option late in the years-long search, confirming his signing on Monday, November 16.
Bezos said: "We ran a really tight process and we made the final decision on Friday."
He continued: "We did real, old-fashioned screen tests of those five finalists and it was – it was really interesting, you know. Full costume, real sets, other actors with them."
The world's second richest man did not disclose the names of the finalists, but actors reportedly considered for the role included Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult.
'It Was So Obvious, He Is James Bond'
"Then we got together on Friday to spend a couple of hours looking at all those screen tests and reviewing all that," Bezos recounted, calling all the performers "extraordinarily talented."
"By the time we got to this list of five, they were all amazing. But there was something special about Rob and his performances. And it was kind of immediately undebated," he added.
Initially, Pattinson appeared to be a long shot given the form for newly recruited 007s to be not household names globally.
But Bezos, who was speaking onstage at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World conference in Menlo Park, California, said Pattinson, 40, became the obvious choice during auditions.
The 62-year-old added: "We sort of thought maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown. But in the screening test, it was so obvious, he is James Bond."
Lauren Sánchez Thinks Robert Pattinson Has 'Star Power'
Days before the ex-Twilight star was confirmed as the seventh James Bond, there was speculation that Bezos' wife, Lauren Sánchez, was keen for Pattinson to bag the role.
A source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack: "Lauren is pushing Robert hard. She thinks he has the looks, the star power and the international appeal to become the next great Bond. He is her number one choice, and she wants people to know it."
Speaking about his new role, Pattinson said: "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime.
"I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement.
"I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."
Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, who is directing the next Bond movie, added: "Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007.
"I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin."