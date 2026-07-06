JD Vance Brands Trump a 'Cultural Heroin' and Rages Prez 'Cannot Fit What Ails' Americans in Resurfaced Article

In 2016, The Atlantic published an anti-Trump article, titled Opioid of the Masses, written by Vance himself, in which he destroys the man he would soon take orders from.

JD Vance 's own words against Donald Trump have come back to bite him, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as a resurfaced article has revealed how the Vice President may truly feel about his boss.

In his blistering takedown, Vance notes all the reasons Trump is bad for America and why citizens shouldn't be distracted by the new shiny toy promising to save them.

"It appears that many Americans have reached for a new pain reliever,” Vance wrote at the time. "It, too, promises a quick escape from life's cares, an easy solution to the mounting social problems of U.S. communities and culture. It demands nothing and requires little more than a modest presence and maybe a few enablers. It enters minds, not through lungs or veins, but through eyes and ears, and its name is Donald Trump."

Vance then called out Trump's "simple solution" and raged, "As he told a New Hampshire crowd – folks all too familiar with the opioid scourge – he can cure the addiction epidemic by building a Mexican wall and keeping the cartels out. He will spare the United States from humiliation and military defeat with indiscriminate bombing.

"It doesn't matter that no credible military leader has endorsed his plan. He never offers details for how these plans will work because he can't. Trump’s promises are the needle in America’s collective vein."