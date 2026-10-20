J.D. Vance Fumbles When Quizzed on Kate Zacharia's White House Firing — Before Blaming Media

Even MAGA-friendly Fox News host Sean Hannity grilled Zacharia on why she was referred to as an "attorney" on her social media, with Zacharia insisting she had only retweeted such posts, not instigated them herself.

During Monday’s interview, Vance admitted: "When you bring somebody into that incredible vortex of pressure and attention, maybe we... could do a better job of onboarding that person and preparing them for what’s coming after them."

Vance then added that the Trump administration had "learned a very important" lesson from the embarrassing fallout from the botched hire.

"When it’s clear it’s not working out, move on and go on to the next thing," Vance said. "And I think that’s what we did with Katie, to her benefit and also to the benefit of the White House."