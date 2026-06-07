EXCLUSIVE: Jason Biggs Divorce Shock as Radar Reveals What Really Broke Up 'American Pie' Star and Wife Jenny Mollen
June 7 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen's marriage was strained by the actress' long-running feelings of living in the shadow of her husband's fame, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mollen, 47, and Biggs, 48, confirmed their split last month after nearly two decades of marriage.
Marriage Struggles Behind the Split
The pair, who share two sons, Sid, 12, and Lazlo, eight, had become known for their candid discussions about parenting, marriage, and addiction through interviews, podcasts, and social media.
Their separation has prompted a string of theories over the cause of the breakup, but Mollen revealed what sources said was the core of the problem with the marriage during a podcast appearance, during which she reflected on the challenges of building her own identity while married to one of Hollywood's most recognizable comedy stars.
A source close to the former couple told us: "Jenny loved Jason deeply, but there were aspects of their dynamic that she struggled with for years. Being married to someone whose career became such a huge cultural phenomenon can create pressures that people outside the relationship don't always understand."
The insider added, "It wasn't necessarily about resentment. It was more about wanting to feel equally seen and valued in her own right. Those feelings can build over time, especially when one partner becomes the public face of the family."
'I Always Had a Chip on My Shoulder'
Speaking on the podcast before the split was announced, Mollen described how difficult she found the attention surrounding her husband's career.
She said: "When I got together with Jason, I always had a chip on my shoulder in the beginning because I felt like suddenly I went from being the oldest daughter, and I felt like I had my s--- together, and then suddenly, I married this guy who, in a lot of ways – career-wise – totally eclipsed me. Everybody was like, 'Oh my God, Jason Biggs,' and I became the guest. And it drove me crazy to always just be, like, brushed to the side."
Mollen also compared her experience to Prince Harry, 41, whose memoir Spare laid out his position within the British royal family as its "spare heir."
She added: "To be the spare and not the heir (in my marriage) – it was like, 'What is happening?' I was the spare. I was the American Pie spare. I relate to Harry. That drove me mad, and I always had this feeling."
Another source familiar with the couple's relationship claimed Mollen's comments reflected frustrations that had existed beneath the surface for years.
"Jenny was a successful actress and writer in her own right, but Jason's association with American Pie was so enormous that it often dominated public perception," the insider explained. "That imbalance was something she openly acknowledged and joked about, but it clearly affected her."
According to reports, the couple previously sought professional help in an effort to strengthen their marriage.
A source noted, "The reality is that counseling probably prolonged the marriage by several years. They were dealing with issues that had been building up over time, and therapy gave them a space to work through those challenges together. Without that commitment to trying to repair things, I honestly believe they would have gone their separate ways two or three years ago."
'They Experienced Ups and Downs Behind Closed Doors'
The insider added that despite their difficulties, the pair remained closely connected throughout much of their marriage.
They said: "For many years, Jason and Jenny operated as a real partnership in every sense of the word. Like any long-term couple, they experienced ups and downs behind closed doors, but there was always a deep level of respect and commitment between them. Whatever challenges they were dealing with personally, they remained united when it came to their family and were incredibly devoted to creating a stable, loving environment for their children."
Biggs remains best known for playing Jim Levenstein in the hugely successful American Pie franchise alongside Seann William Scott, Alyson Hannigan, and Eugene Levy.
Mollen built her own career as an actress, author, and media personality, often drawing praise for her candid and humorous writing about family life.
Friends said both remain focused on co-parenting their sons as they navigate the next chapter of their lives apart.