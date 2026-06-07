EXCLUSIVE: Jason Biggs Divorce Shock as Radar Reveals What Really Broke Up 'American Pie' Star and Wife Jenny Mollen

Mollen, 47, and Biggs, 48, confirmed their split last month after nearly two decades of marriage.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen 's marriage was strained by the actress' long-running feelings of living in the shadow of her husband's fame, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pair, who share two sons, Sid, 12, and Lazlo, eight, had become known for their candid discussions about parenting, marriage, and addiction through interviews, podcasts, and social media.

Their separation has prompted a string of theories over the cause of the breakup, but Mollen revealed what sources said was the core of the problem with the marriage during a podcast appearance, during which she reflected on the challenges of building her own identity while married to one of Hollywood's most recognizable comedy stars.

A source close to the former couple told us: "Jenny loved Jason deeply, but there were aspects of their dynamic that she struggled with for years. Being married to someone whose career became such a huge cultural phenomenon can create pressures that people outside the relationship don't always understand."

The insider added, "It wasn't necessarily about resentment. It was more about wanting to feel equally seen and valued in her own right. Those feelings can build over time, especially when one partner becomes the public face of the family."