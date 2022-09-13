Jared Kushner STUMBLES Over His Words When GRILLED About Classified Docs Found At Mar-a-Lago

Although the interview began smoothly, things took a turn for the worse when Burley pressed Kushner about the cache of top secret and classified government documents Trump took with him when leaving the White House in January 2021.

“Why did the president take home top secret documents?” Burley pressed Kushner during one segment of the interview.

“Uh…” Kushner tries to respond. “You’ll have to ask him that question. But, uh, you know, if you look at my book…you’ll see he was under constant attack…”