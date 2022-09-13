Ken Starr Dead At 76: Famed Clinton Prosecutor In Whitewater Probe & Trump's Lawyer Dies From Surgery Complications

"We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving Father and Grandfather, whom we admired for his prodigious work ethic, but who always put his family first," his son Randall Starr said amid news of his passing.

"The love, energy, endearing sense of humor, and fun-loving interest Dad exhibited to each of us was truly special, and we cherish the many wonderful memories we were able to experience with him. He is now with his Lord and Savior."