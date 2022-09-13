Your tip
Ken Starr Dead At 76: Famed Clinton Prosecutor In Whitewater Probe & Trump's Lawyer Dies From Surgery Complications

Sep. 13 2022

Ken Starr, known for leading the Whitewater investigation into former President Bill Clinton, has died at 76, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

He died in Houston of complications from surgery, his grieving family revealed on Tuesday.

"We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving Father and Grandfather, whom we admired for his prodigious work ethic, but who always put his family first," his son Randall Starr said amid news of his passing.

"The love, energy, endearing sense of humor, and fun-loving interest Dad exhibited to each of us was truly special, and we cherish the many wonderful memories we were able to experience with him. He is now with his Lord and Savior."

Starr was a former federal judge and U.S. solicitor general.

He is also widely recognized as a member of U.S. President Donald Trump's legal team, having served for the Senate trial in January 2020.

Story is developing ...

