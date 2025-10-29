'Nepo Baby' Jamie Lee Curtis Slammed For Claiming Her Big Break in Hollywood was an 'Accident' and Nothing to Do With A-List Parents

Curtis explained that her big break in showbiz came after a family friend in Beverly Hills recommended that she audition for an episode of ABC's Nancy Drew Mysteries.

The friend sent her audition tape to Universal Studios, and she was offered a contract almost immediately.

"They called me the next day, and they offered me a contract. I dropped out of college and became an actor, bringing in $235 a week," she said.

But her take on how she made it big sparked a backlash online, with many taking issue with the way she downplayed the influence of her superstar parents.

"Being the daughter of Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis might have had something to do with that," one commented.