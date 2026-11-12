James Reynolds' Parkinson's Diagnosis: Everything to Know About the 'Days of Our Lives' Star's Symptoms and Health Battle
Nov. 12 2026, Published 11:59 a.m. ET
James Reynolds has revealed that he has Parkinson's disease after keeping his diagnosis private for several years.
The 80-year-old actor, who has portrayed Abe Carver on NBC's Days of Our Lives for 45 years, opened up about his health, the symptoms he initially struggled to recognize, and his decision to bring his personal experience to the screen.
During a November 10 interview with Entertainment Tonight co-host Nischelle Turner, Reynolds explained that persistent hand tremors, balance problems, and occasional shortness of breath were among the warning signs he experienced.
He also revealed that some unusual nighttime experiences may have been early symptoms of the progressive neurological condition.
His diagnosis will now become part of Abe's storyline, allowing the soap opera to reflect the actor's real-life experience.
James Reynolds Experienced Tremors, Balance Problems and Disturbing Dreams
Reynolds recalled that a hand tremor that refused to disappear was one of the first noticeable signs that something was wrong. He also experienced balance difficulties and occasional shortness of breath, although he initially struggled to identify their cause.
Looking back, the actor believes some symptoms may have appeared 15 or 20 years earlier. He recalled having disturbing dreams that caused him to move around violently while sleeping.
"My wife [Lissa] would say, 'You were hitting me last night in bed,' and I would say, 'What?!' I was having these really horrible dreams," he explained, according to Soap Opera Digest.
Reynolds also occasionally fell out of bed. He only recently connected those experiences to possible early signs of Parkinson's after learning more about the condition.
He admitted that the illness has also affected his motivation at times, making certain everyday activities more challenging.
Days of Our Lives Star Kept His Diagnosis Private for Years
Although Reynolds initially thought he was successfully concealing his symptoms, his colleagues eventually noticed the changes. The actor recalled apologizing when his hands began shaking during filming, despite trying different ways to keep the condition from becoming apparent.
"There are certain things that eventually you just can't hide," he said during his Entertainment Tonight interview.
Reynolds also revealed that he had kept his diagnosis to himself for "more than a few years." His wife and son, Jed, knew about his condition, but he had not really discussed it with his friends.
The actor described his initial response to the diagnosis as relatively calm. Rather than becoming overwhelmed, he began researching Parkinson's disease to understand what living with the condition could mean for him.
He also acknowledged that learning about the illness has been an ongoing process, as he continues to recognize different ways it affects him.
Abe Carver's Parkinson's Diagnosis Mirrors Reynolds' Health Battle
Reynolds' real-life diagnosis is now being incorporated into Days of Our Lives. His character, Abe Carver, had already been experiencing neurological symptoms, including hand tremors, which led him to seek medical attention from Dr. Kayla Brady Johnson, played by Mary Beth Evans.
The show's writers decided to develop a Parkinson's storyline after noticing the actor's symptoms.
"The writers also wanted to incorporate because it was obvious. It was obvious. And we play life here," Reynolds explained.
He also believes Abe is a suitable character to explore the condition because of his resilience and ability to face difficult circumstances.
"I feel like the value of Abe as a character who overcomes a lot, has tremendous amount of strength, deals with a lot of things with humor as well as understanding," he said.
The storyline began moving forward on November 11, bringing the actor's personal health experience into the show's ongoing narrative. Reynolds has expressed support for the decision to address real-life health challenges through his character.
Jackée Harry and Days of Our Lives Cast Support Actor
Reynolds has received considerable encouragement from his colleagues since opening up about his diagnosis. His co-star Jackée Harry, who portrays Abe's wife, Paulina Price, joined him during the Entertainment Tonight interview and discussed her efforts to learn more about Parkinson's.
The actor praised the response from his colleagues, describing the cast and crew as exceptionally supportive.
"It's a better atmosphere. People are so wonderful, and that makes it a lot easier," he said, according to The Los Angeles Times.
Harry has also taken an interest in understanding the condition and finding information about potential treatments that could help her longtime co-star.
Reynolds, meanwhile, remains hopeful that continued medical research will improve the lives of people living with Parkinson's.
"There's a lot of research going on out there," he said, expressing hope that the condition will eventually become "less of a burden" and that researchers may find a cure.
The actor recently marked 45 years on Days of Our Lives, having first appeared as Abe Carver on October 29, 1981. He won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2018, becoming the third Black actor to receive the honor.