James Reynolds' Parkinson's Diagnosis: Everything to Know About the 'Days of Our Lives' Star's Symptoms and Health Battle

James Reynolds has revealed that he has Parkinson's disease after keeping his diagnosis private for several years.

The 80-year-old actor, who has portrayed Abe Carver on NBC's Days of Our Lives for 45 years, opened up about his health, the symptoms he initially struggled to recognize, and his decision to bring his personal experience to the screen.

During a November 10 interview with Entertainment Tonight co-host Nischelle Turner, Reynolds explained that persistent hand tremors, balance problems, and occasional shortness of breath were among the warning signs he experienced.

He also revealed that some unusual nighttime experiences may have been early symptoms of the progressive neurological condition.

His diagnosis will now become part of Abe's storyline, allowing the soap opera to reflect the actor's real-life experience.