James Comey's Daughter and Former Diddy Prosecutor Scores Court Major Win as Judge Rules Trump DOJ Illegally Fired Her

Maurene, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, was dismissed from her post at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York in July 2025.

She argued that the government targeted her because of her father’s history of conflict with POTUS and her perceived political beliefs.

Furman ruled that Maurene’s firing violated the separation of powers, the Administrative Procedure Act, and her Fifth Amendment due process rights.

The judge said the attorney general has authority to dismiss federal prosecutors, but that power must be exercised "in a particular manner and only for certain reasons."

The ruling also pointed to Maurene's record as a prosecutor. Furman said she had been assigned some of the nation's highest-profile cases and had consistently received strong evaluations from supervisors and colleagues.

The Justice Department’s court filings said the dismissal decision was made by then-Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Maurene's lawyers alleged in a September 2025 complaint that she was fired "solely or substantially" because of her father, her perceived political affiliation and beliefs, or both.