Jam Master Jay Murder: Two Men Found Guilty in Run-DMC Star’s 2002 Killing
Two men have been found guilty of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's murder nearly 22 years after his killing, RadarOnline.com can reveal. After a three-week trial, a federal jury in Brooklyn announced the shock verdict on Tuesday, setting the stage for possible life sentences for Karl Jordan, Jr., 40, and Ronald Washington, 59, both from New York.
Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty.
Washington was the Run-DMC DJ's childhood friend, and Jordan was Jay's godson. The pair were charged with Jay's unsolved murder in 2020. The pioneer rapper — whose real name was Jason William Mizell — was fatally shot in 2002 while in his Queens recording studio over a cocaine deal gone wrong.
Jay turned to selling drugs when his career began to slow down. Tuesday's verdict came after more than 30 witnesses testified against Jordan and Washington, claiming the two became enraged after Jay cut them out of the drug deal and killed him as payback.
There was no shortage of testimony or eyewitnesses, with many claiming they withheld information about Jay's killers for decades out of fear of retaliation.
Uriel “Tony” Rincon and Lydia High took the stand after claiming they were both in the studio on the night of Jay's shooting. Rincon named Jordan as the shooter.
Washington and Jordan did not testify in their own defense, with their attorneys only calling one expert witness, who spoke about human memory and how it can fade over time.
While life in prison is on the table, Jay's killers will face the minimum sentence of 20 years and can fight the conviction with an appeal if they choose.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Artie McConnell told the jury, “This case is not complicated" during closing arguments last week, adding, “It’s about greed, it’s about money, it’s about jealousy.”
Jay's shocking slaying had long been one of the biggest cold cases in hip-hop history, joining the likes of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.
Run-DMC famously consisted of Jay, Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons, and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels. The trio is credited to be one of the most influential rap groups in hip-hop history, with hits like their 1985 song King of Rock, It's Tricky, and their cover of Aerosmith’s Walk This Way.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Simmons and McDaniel's rep for comment.