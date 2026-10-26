Jack Osbourne Claims Dad Late Ozzy 'Wanted Control' After Rocker Refused Doctors' Warning Before Final Concert

Jack Osbourne revealed that his father, Ozzy Osbourne, performed his final concert despite doctors advising the rock legend not to take the stage because of his declining health.

During an appearance on the "Great Company with Jamie Laing" podcast, Jack recalled that doctors were concerned about the physical toll the July 5, 2025, "Back to the Beginning" farewell concert would take on his father.

Ozzy, however, was determined to perform with his Black Sabbath bandmates.

"They basically were just saying, like, you've got so many things going on," Jack said. "We recommend you don't do this because of the energy expenditure."

According to Jack, Ozzy's response was firm: "I'm doing it."