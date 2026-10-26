Jack Osbourne Claims Dad Late Ozzy 'Wanted Control' After Rocker Refused Doctors' Warning Before Final Concert
Oct. 26 2026, Published 9:58 a.m. ET
Jack Osbourne revealed that his father, Ozzy Osbourne, performed his final concert despite doctors advising the rock legend not to take the stage because of his declining health.
During an appearance on the "Great Company with Jamie Laing" podcast, Jack recalled that doctors were concerned about the physical toll the July 5, 2025, "Back to the Beginning" farewell concert would take on his father.
Ozzy, however, was determined to perform with his Black Sabbath bandmates.
"They basically were just saying, like, you've got so many things going on," Jack said. "We recommend you don't do this because of the energy expenditure."
According to Jack, Ozzy's response was firm: "I'm doing it."
Doctors Cited Serious Health Concerns
Jack said Ozzy was dealing with multiple medical complications in the weeks before the Birmingham, England, show, including issues involving his heart and arteries.
"They were just like, energetically, this is going to ... this is not good. This is not good. Like you don't have it in you," Jack recalled.
The warning came as Ozzy continued to contend with Parkinson's disease and other serious health problems.
The singer had previously retired from touring because of his health, making the farewell performance an especially significant return to the stage.
Ozzy ultimately went ahead with the concert at Birmingham's Villa Park. He died 17 days later, on July 22, 2025, at age 76.
Ozzy Performed Seated On A Throne
Ozzy reunited with original Black Sabbath members Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler for the farewell performance, with Bill Ward also taking part in the historic show. He performed while seated on a black throne, singing songs including "Crazy Train" and "Mama, I'm Coming Home."
The event featured a lengthy lineup of rock acts, including Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and other major performers, as Ozzy and Black Sabbath marked their final bow.
The official Ozzy Osbourne website described "Back to the Beginning" as the singer and band's "monumental farewell performance," with the show taking place July 5
Jack Says He Is Not Angry
Ozzy's death certificate later listed out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and acute myocardial infarction, with coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction listed as joint causes.
The timing of his death gave added weight to Jack's account of his father's decision to perform despite the medical concerns.
Ozzy had previously revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2020 after suffering a fall, and his health struggles had affected his ability to tour and perform in the years that followed.
Despite the heartbreak of losing his father, Jack said he does not resent Ozzy for choosing to perform.
"But he wanted his journey. And so I can't ... I'm not angry at that," Jack said. "I think everyone wants to at least have some say in how they go."
Jack added that he was "deeply heartbroken" by his father's death but recognized that Ozzy wanted to make his own decision about how he spent his final days.