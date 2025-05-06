WATCH: Ivanka Trump's Security Scare — Secret Service Agent Shoves Mysterious Man Who Tried To Approach The President's Daughter in Miami

Ivanka Trump's bodyguard isn't playing any games. The First Daughter was exiting the upscale Carbone Beach in Miami with husband Jared Kushner when her bodyguard aggressively shoved a man who kept trying to get close to the couple, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Footage showed the security guard shoving the man away without hesitation to keep Ivanka and Jared Kushner safe.

The mystery man, dressed in tan shorts, a black T-shirt, and clutching a Manila folder, tried to sneak up on Ivanka and Kushner as they made their way to their car. A security guard in black pants and a purple shirt quickly stepped between the pair and the stranger, shoving him away with no hesitation – as seen in the footage below.

Unfazed, the man swatted at the security guard and tried to get closer to the couple. The guard clearly wasn't having it, however, and spun around to shove the man hard in the chest – sending him tumbling off-camera. Ivanka and Kushner, clearly shaken, quickly glanced back to see what went down before being rushed into a waiting SUV, according to the footage.

People have been praising the guard on TikTok, with one writing: "Ivanka is in good hands. Shoutout to that Secret Service agent, UFC-level explosiveness." Another noted: "The audacity to think you can shove Secret Service." Others called out how forceful the shove was, with someone writing: "He pushed that man into next week." Another added: "That push was for the ancestors."

Source: MEGA Ivanka and her husband were in Miami for the F1 Miami Race Week, enjoying a three-night supper club event.

Ivanka and her husband were in Miami for the F1 Miami Race Week, enjoying a three-night supper club event sponsored by American Express. The two have stayed busy this year, avoiding the White House after Ivanka said she wanted no part in returning – despite her father, Donald, moving back in for his second term.

Just shy of his January inauguration, the 43-year-old spoke out in rare comments after largely staying away from her father's campaign last year. She admitted: "I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable. "There is a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine."

Source: MEGA Ivanka has been keeping busy after saying she plans to stay out of the White House during her dad's second term.

Ivanke continued: "To some degree, I’m at the center of the storm because my father is about to be president, but it’s a very dark, negative business. "And some people love the gladiator aspect of it – the fight. That was never me."

While the mom-of-three – who currently resides in Florida – doesn't care much for politics these days, she said she will still "show up" for her father. She added: "I think I’m most looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter and be there for him to take his mind off things, to watch a movie with him, or watch a sports game.

"To know that he can be with me, and be himself and just relax and for me to be able to provide that for him in a very loving way as his daughter. "It’s the world’s loneliest position – the enormity of the decisions you’re making on a daily basis, how transactional everyone is with you."

Source: MEGA She hasn't been by President Trump's side much during his second term.

Ivanka also made clear her hatred of politics isn't the only thing keeping her away from returning to the White House. She said: "The main reason I am not going back to serve now is I know the cost, and it’s a price that I’m not willing to make my kids bear.