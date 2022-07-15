Irina Shayk Faces Accusations Of Supporting Putin After Seemingly Using Russian Symbol 'Z' In Cryptic Post

The letter Z is often seen on Russian tanks and military vehicles. Many suggest the markings are done to avoid being victimized by friendly fire, although it's also reported that Z stands for "Za Pobedu," which translates to "For Victory."

"Irina Shayk – world-famous model from Russia who's recently worked for Beyonce, Jean Paul Gaultier, Burberry & others – posted a weird cryptic story on Instagram with the word 'Russianzz,'" Ukrainian journalist Maria Romanenko vented on Twitter. "I really hope these brands reconsider working with her when Russia uses Z to kill Ukrainians."

When one person questioned if it was a misunderstanding, Romanenko replied, "I'd like to think that too, but how can you accidentally write 'Russianzz' in an Instagram Story?"